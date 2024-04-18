Penn State earns commitment from former Nebraska guard

Although we are deep into the football offseason, Mike Rhoades and company are working to add to Penn State’s basketball roster.

The Nittany Lions have already signed two players from the transfer portal: Kachi Nzeh and, most recently, Yanic Konan Niederhauser.

After adding two big men to the portal, Penn State stayed with the theme of adding size. This time, it was former Nebraska guard Eli Rice, a 6-foot-8 guard who averaged 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game as a freshman this past season. Rice announced his commitment to Mike Rhoades and Penn State with an Instagram post. Rice will have three years of eligibility remaining.

In limited minutes last year, Rice proved to be a decent shooter, hitting 37% of shots behind the arc. Rice should provide the Nittany Lions with solid rebounding numbers, given his size in addition to his long-range shooting.

The Tennessee native’s commitment leaves Penn State with one more scholarship to fill before the transfer portal closes.

Follow Charlie Strella on Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire