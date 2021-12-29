Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo declares for NFL, will skip Outback Bowl

Penn State’s depth on defense was already set to be put to the test in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas, but the test just got a little bit harder on Wednesday. Derrick Tangelo joined a handful of his defensive teammates in declaring for the NFL draft and choosing to opt-out of the bowl game.

Tangelo announced his decision with a message shared on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“It was an electric environment every time in Beaver Stadium with the 107k bringing the energy play in and play out,” Tangelo said. “You guys will always be with me and I’ll always appreciate you.”

“With that being said, I will be forgoing the bowl game and I will be preparing myself for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Tangleo announced. “I am excited to see what the future holds for me and my family.”

Tangelo transferred to Penn State from Duke as a graduate transfer, and he wasted no time in establishing himself on the defensive line. Tangelo started all 12 regular-season games for Penn State.

Tangelo is the fifth defensive starter to announce a decision to opt-out of the Outback Bowl, and the sixth starter overall. Tangelo joins fellow defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie, safety Jaquan Brisker, and linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks in sitting out of the Outback Bowl. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson is also opting out to begin focusing on his NFL future.

Penn State will face Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

