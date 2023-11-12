Penn State drops in US LBM Coaches Poll after loss to Michigan

After taking its second loss of the season, Penn State has slipped once again in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. And, perhaps fortunately, the Nittany Lions did not take a massive tumble in the coaches poll.

Penn State dropped three spots from no. 9 last week to no. 12 this week. Penn State’s fall in the coaches poll, following a 24-15 loss to Michigan, was softened by a few other teams also losing this weekend. Penn State and no. 14 Ole Miss each fell out of the top 10 following losses this weekend (Ole Miss lost at Georgia), but the Rebels fell four spots from no. 10. Other losses throughout the top 25 led to some reshuffling of the rankings after the top 8 spots.

Georgia remains no. 1 this week with 58 first-place votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Michigan kept the no. 2 ranking with 3 first-place votes and stays ahead of no. 3 Ohio State (3 first-place votes). No. 4 Florida State and no. 5 Washington followed as the nation’s top undefeated teams.

No. 6 Oregon, no. 7 Texas, no. 8 Alabama kept their ranking from last week. Taking advantage of the losses by Penn State and Ole Miss were no. 9 Louisville and no. 10 Oregon State, each moving up a couple of spots to fill out this week’s top-10. No. 11 Missouri was the last team to move ahead of Penn State in this week’s coaches poll after a blowout win over no. 19 Tennessee (down 7 spots).

The Big Ten has four ranked teams in this week’s coaches poll with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and no. 23 Iowa (up 4 spots). No other Big Ten team received any votes in this week’s poll.

Here is this week’s full US LBM Coaches Poll.

Penn State will return to action this Saturday for the regular season’s home finale against Rutgers. Kickoff for the Nov. 18 game is set for a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The game has been confirmed to air on FS1. Penn State opened as a 16.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

