Penn State drops in updated AP Top 25 after Week 7

Penn State did just about everything it was expected to do against UMass this weekend, but it was not enough to hold off a future Big Ten opponent this weekend in another national college football poll. After slipping one spot in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions also fell one spot in this week’s AP Top 25.

Penn State fell one spot from no. 6 down to no. 7 this week. The biggest reason for Penn State sliding down is more a reflection on the value of Washington’s big win over Oregon this weekend. Washington moved up two spots in this week’s AP Top 25 by moving from no. 7 up to no. 5. Washington’s rise also bumped an idle Oklahoma down one spot to no. 6.

Georgia remains on top of this week’s AP Top 25 after a win over Vanderbilt this weekend. The two-time defending national champions received 43 first-place votes from the AP poll voters. Michigan continues to hold the no. 2 spot and received 16 first-place votes this weekend after a blowout win over Indiana. No. 3 Ohio State (1), no. 4 Florida State (1), and no. 5 Washington (2) all received first-place votes this week.

Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State are three of the four Big Ten teams appearing in this week’s AP Top 25. They are joined by Iowa, who remained no. 24 in this week’s poll after their defensive victory over Wisconsin this weekend.

All four of the Big Ten’s incoming members from the Pac-12 — Washington, no. 9 Oregon, no. 18 USC, and no. 25 UCLA — make appearances in this week’s AP poll as well.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire