Penn State entered Week 13 clinging onto hopes of making the College Football Playoff, but standing in its way was Justin Fields, Chase Young and one of the most fearsome squads in the country in Ohio State. The Nittany Lions made things interesting with a 17-point third quarter before eventually falling 28-17 and effectively ending their postseason chances.

As a result, Penn State dropped three spots down to No. 12 in the AP poll. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech blanked Pitt 28-0 to rise up two spots to No. 23 and Navy re-entered the Top 25 with an appearance at No. 24. Virginia also received votes after beating Liberty 55-27.

While Penn State's chances of making the CFP are all but gone, they could still make a bid for a New Year's Six bowl game with a strong finish. Up next is Rutgers, while the Hokies take on Virginia in a rivalry game and Navy travels to Houston.

Maryland, the loser of six straight after a 3-1 start, will face off against Michigan State. The Terps didn't get any votes toward the Top 25 and haven't appeared on the poll since Week 3.

Penn State drops three spots, Virginia Tech jumps two in latest AP poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington