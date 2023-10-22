Penn State drops in new AP Top 25 after loss to Buckeyes

Penn State was expected to be dropped a few spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after losing to Ohio State over the weekend. And just as they did in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions dropped but remain in the top 10 of the updated AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon.

Penn State fell three spots from no. 7 down to no. 10 this week after a 20-12 loss on the road at Ohio State. Penn State was passed by no. 7 Texas, no. 8 Oregon, and no. 9 Alabama in the process of falling this week. The Longhorns, Ducks, and Crimson Tide all have one loss as well.

The top six spots in this week’s AP Top 25 remain unchanged. Georgia continues to hold the top spot in the AP poll with 38 first-place votes. Michigan maintains its hold on no. 2 with 19 first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State received 3 first-place votes this week, as did no. 4 Florida State. No. 5 Washington and no. 6 Oklahoma fill the other spots in the top 10 of this week’s AP poll.

North Carolina was the other team previously in the top 10 to lose over the weekend, but the Tar Heels were hit harder for their home loss to Virginia compared to Penn State’s fall. The Tar Heels fell from no. 10 down to no. 17.

James Madison, at no. 25, is a new school in the AP Top 25 this week. The Dukes of the Sun Belt Conference made their season debut in the AP top 25. James Madison is enjoying their first week in the top 25 of both the AP Top 25 and the US LBM Coaches Poll for the first time in program history.

James Madison essentially replaces Iowa in this week’s AP poll. The Hawkeyes fell out of the top 25 from no. 24 after losing to Minnesota.

Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State are the only current Big Ten members in th AP Top 25 this week. Future Big Ten members Washington, Oregon, no. 23 UCLA and no. 24 USC also make appearances in this week’s AP poll.

Here is the full AP Top 25 entering Week 9 of the college football season:

Georgia (38 first-place votes) Michigan (19) Ohio State Florida State Washington Oklahoma Texas Oregon Alabama Penn State Oregon State Ole Miss Utah Notre Dame LSU Missouri North Carolina Louisville Air Force Duke Tennessee Tulane UCLA USC James Madison

