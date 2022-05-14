Who will Penn State draftees be playing in their first NFL game?
The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and in doing so Penn State fans have new players to follow as they pursue professional careers.
This draft class saw eight Nittany Lions get drafted over the course of the drafts seven rounds. They then saw five more players get signed as undrafted free agents, sending 13 players to the NFL off of a college roster is no easy task. It speaks to what James Franklin and his staff have been able to do with their players and why he is seeing a recruiting boom taking place in Happy Valley.
After careers that saw them build themselves up at Beaver Stadium they now will begin the grueling travel of a 17-game NFL schedule. Take a look at who and where they will be playing in their first NFL games.
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Ready to 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐡 the competition #HTTC | @BIG100Radio pic.twitter.com/LKoWDMfIbH
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 13, 2022
Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Rolling out our 2022 schedule…
Full schedule: https://t.co/I81JAqNrse pic.twitter.com/yVVS2l85m1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2022
Jaquan Brisker
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers
Haters will say it’s fake pic.twitter.com/tCCEl49lF0
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 13, 2022
Brandon Smith, Drew Hartlaub, and John Lovett
Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns
It’s Thursday night, and we feel alright 😎 pic.twitter.com/2eIiNvK1tU
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 13, 2022
Jordan Stout
(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
When you crash the call between Coach Harbaugh and the @nflcommish to get the Ravens 2022 schedule. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HyI6Pd5W3E
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 13, 2022
Tariq Castro-Fields
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Fight for what is ours. #FTTB | @Adobe pic.twitter.com/nM9d4QBH9p
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 13, 2022
Rasheed Walker and Ellis Brooks
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
𝑷𝑼𝑻𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 together the 𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑬 2022 #Packers schedule! ⛳
➡️ https://t.co/11LbDm9kMY #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/EsvMnWZDKm
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 13, 2022
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
brb just got the new high score on Flappy Bird
Tickets available via @SeatGeek ➡️ https://t.co/3owhd4AQ8a
📺 2022 Schedule Release on NFLN pic.twitter.com/WgMb2bQTZ6
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 13, 2022
Eric Wilson
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Saints Game Night 🎲
Featuring: @camjordan94, @CGJXXIII, @juviethegreat, and Choppa ⚜️#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/4F3jGjC7gR
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 13, 2022
