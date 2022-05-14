Who will Penn State draftees be playing in their first NFL game?

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and in doing so Penn State fans have new players to follow as they pursue professional careers.

This draft class saw eight Nittany Lions get drafted over the course of the drafts seven rounds. They then saw five more players get signed as undrafted free agents, sending 13 players to the NFL off of a college roster is no easy task. It speaks to what James Franklin and his staff have been able to do with their players and why he is seeing a recruiting boom taking place in Happy Valley.

After careers that saw them build themselves up at Beaver Stadium they now will begin the grueling travel of a 17-game NFL schedule. Take a look at who and where they will be playing in their first NFL games.

Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Jaquan Brisker

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Smith, Drew Hartlaub, and John Lovett

Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

Jordan Stout

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Tariq Castro-Fields

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Rasheed Walker and Ellis Brooks

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Wilson

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

