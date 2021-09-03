Penn State’s defensive keys to beating the Wisconsin Badgers

Tomorrow is the day every Penn State football fan has been waiting for. It’s the week one opener against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Nittany Lions are hoping to bounce back this season and a win over the Badgers would give them a lot of momentum moving forward.

Everyone knows the phrase “defense wins championships”. That will be a key factor in winning this game.

Here are the top defensive keys to Penn State winning this football game.

Stop the Run

History has shown that the Badgers have consistently had a very productive run game. It took them a few games to find their identity at the running back position last year. Needless to say, we saw a running back by committee at times and it was still a moving offense. The Badgers will have Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi as their starting running back. But, we will still probably see action from from their standout freshman from last year in Jalen Berger.

Penn State’s defense lost a lot of guys like Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney. With them leaving for the NFL, the front line is going to have to start with a big game from defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. His best game last season was against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and if he can keep up that momentum tomorrow, Penn State has all the tools to win this game on defense.

Grab Momentum Early

We all know how loud Camp Randall can be. Yes, it’s an early game, but many fans have not been two a game in two seasons. Meaning, the season opener is going to be roaring with fans. We saw what Graham Mertz was able to do in last year's home opener against Illinois. If Penn State can grab the momentum and score early in this game, that will be a key factor in winning this game. Once the Badgers get hot, it can get dangerous at times. However, if Penn State can put up some early points and take advantage of a young quarterback in Mertz, this can easily be a winnable game for them.

Big Game from the secondary

One of the most exciting parts of this Penn State team this season is going to be their secondary, led by cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields. Wisconsin has never had a “that guy” receiver, but they do have guys that are flashy on their offense. One player that will be a key component in this game is Danny Davis III, one of Mertz’s top targets. Davis is a YAC machine, putting up 16 as a freshman. If they can control the passing game, that will be huge for Penn State.

Another important factor in that offense is tight end Jake Ferguson, who caught three touchdown passes in their opener against Illinois last year. Ferguson is a big-bodied weapon with impressive hands and if he gets hot, it will be tough trying to stop him. We saw lots of action in the passing game early last season, and that very well could be the case in tomorrow's game.

Penn State has all the tools to win this game. If they can do these three factors efficiently, this will be a nice win on their resume to start the season.

