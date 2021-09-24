Penn State’s defensive keys against Villanova

Penn State looks to follow up its big win over Auburn by avoiding a major letdown this weekend against Villanova. The defense has been locked in from the start of the season and the Nittany Lions should be in a good spot this weekend against the talented FCS program.

Let’s take a look at the top three defensive keys to a Nittany Lions win on Saturday.

Penn State Secondary

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

This one is an easy choice. Not only has Penn State‘s secondary been red hot the first three weeks, but there are multiple guys showing out, including Joey Porter Jr. Porter Jr. plays with a lot of grit and aggression. The first week we saw a lot of Jaquan Brisker and we already know how good Tariq Castro-Fields is. The best thing about this secondary is that there is more than one player who performs well all game. If they can continue to do this, they should be in for a potential field day for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State Defensive Line

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

This has been mentioned before, but PJ Mustipher has been the heart and soul of that defensive line. However, other guys like Jesse Luketa have really started to get hot this season. Luketa made some big plays against Auburn last week and he had an interception from the defensive end position two weeks ago against Ball State. We have talked about how Villanova‘s run defense can cause problems for teams. Penn State‘s has potential to do the same, although it has become a slight concern after performances against Wisconsin and Aubrun. If they grab the momentum in this area early, it’s going to be a long game for the Villanova Wildcats.

Defense Stays Consistent

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, the defense has been red hot through the first three weeks of the season. However, we did see a few big plays given up against Auburn last weekend. This will be a good game for them to fix any hiccups they had through the first few weeks of the season. Villanova is a team that won’t give up. Even though they are not a Power Five team, they are still a very solid team in the FCS. Penn State shouldn’t have any problem beating Villanova on Saturday. Their defense has played lights out so far this year. If they follow these key components, they should have no problem winning this game.

