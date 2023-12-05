Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson opts out of Peach Bowl

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin joked with reporters on Sunday, hoping that a few first-rounders on the defensive side of the ball for Penn State would perhaps opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Kiffin got his wish on Tuesday morning when Penn State star defensive end Chop Robinson announced that he would forgo the 2023 Peach Bowl and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“After careful though, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” Robinson said ain a statement released on his social media account. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

Losing Robinson is a big blow for the defense, which prides itself on its pass rush, especially before facing an explosive Ole Miss offense. After transferring to Penn State from Maryland after the 2021 season, Robinson recorded 5.5 sacks and ten tackles for a loss in 2022 while earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention. This past season, Robinson was viewed as one of the premier pass rushers in the country and received preseason second-team All-American honors. Despite fighting through some injuries this year, Robinson recorded 15 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and four sacks, including two forced fumbles.

Recent NFL mock drafts have Robinson as a mid to high first-round pick with his tremendous upside as a pass rusher despite the injuries.

The Nittany Lions will face off on Saturday, Dec. 30 against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire