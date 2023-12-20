How new Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s defenses have ranked since 2015
When Penn State lost defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to a head coaching opportunity with Duke, James Franklin didn’t really have to look very far to find his replacement. And as he did with the addition of Diaz, Franklin found a new defensive coordinator with head coaching experience with former Indiana head coach Tom Allen.
Allen comes to Penn State after a couple of tough seasons in Bloomington as the Hoosiers were hit hard by transfers and the stats trended in the wrong direction. But Allen’s flair for strong defense was easy to keep on the radar for Franklin. Dating back to his one season as a defensive coordinator for South Florida and his time at Indiana as a defensive coordinator and head coach, it was clear that Allen had a way with the defense despite not exactly having the deep talent pool a program like Penn State typically has to work with.
So how exactly have Allen’s defenses stacked up over the years? Here is a look at where Allen’s defenses have ranked in a few notable categories including total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, and passing defense since 2015. We also included Penn State’s total defense ranking in each of those seasons for the sake of comparison.
2015: South Florida (defensive coordinator)
Total defense: 52nd, 380.5 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 14h, 324.5 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 85th, 239.1 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 31st, 141.38 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 35th, 22.9 points per game allowed
2016: Indiana Hoosiers (defensive coordinator)
Total defense: 45th, 380.1 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 37th, 367.9 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 53rd, 219.7 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 53rd, 160.38 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 57th, 27.2 points per game allowed
2017: Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 27th, 340.1 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 17th, 329.5 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 17th, 179.7 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 61st, 160.42 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 52nd, 25.3 points per game allowed
2018: Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 83rd, 423.8 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 34th, 350.5 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 81st, 240.6 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 83rd, 183.17 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 81st, 29.9 points per game allowed
2019: Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 36th, 352.0 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 34th, 346.5 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 46th, 213.7 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 43rd, 138.54 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 45th, 24.4 points per game allowed
2020: Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 43rd, 378.1 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 17th, 328.8 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 75th, 241.0 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 34th, 137.13 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 19th, 20.3 points per game allowed
2021 Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 69th, 323.8 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 39th, 353.6 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 76th, 235.7 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 59th, 148.08 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 109th, 33.3 points per game allowed
2022: Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 119th, 449.3 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 17th, 323.5 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 120th, 274.2 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 99th, 175.08 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 120th, 33.9 points per game allowed
2023: Indiana Hoosiers (head coach)
Total defense: 88th, 394.1 yards per game allowed
Penn State ranking: 1st, 223.3 ypg allowed
Passing defense: 86th, 237.8 ypg allowed
Rushing defense: 78th, 156.25 ypg allowed
Scoring defense: 100th, 29.9 points per game allowed