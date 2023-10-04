Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has ‘strong’ opinions on Ohio State offense

Although Penn State believes it has a rivalry with Ohio State Football, it’s been much more one-sided than you’d believe.

The Nittany Lions have won one game, 2016, over the last 11 years, but the Buckeyes are always on their mind. Their focus has been to defeat Ohio State, and today, PSU defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was asked about facing the OSU offense.

Diaz didn’t reveal much, but “his opinions are absolutely very strong, and they’re absolutely going to stay to myself.” This is nothing like the shade that Lou Holtz threw at Ryan Day, but it’s should be noted that there was a smirk at the end, so it does seem like Diaz is implying something.

When asked about #OhioState yesterday, #PennState DC Manny Diaz said the following… "My opinions are absolutely very strong and they're absolutely going to stay to myself." FULL VIDEO –> https://t.co/v6fEocXruk pic.twitter.com/lw75Lhxdrd — Happy Valley Insider (@PennStateRivals) October 4, 2023

What that is we don’t know, but what we do know it that Penn State is one of the best teams in the conference, and possibly the nation.

Not going to lie, I love the fact that people outside of the program are giving the Buckeyes locker room material. Feel free to continue to throw gas on the fire.

Expect a rousing game on October 21 in The Shoe.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire