Penn State defensive coach leaving for NFL job

It looks as though Penn State head coach James Franklin has a staff vacancy that needs to be filled for the 2023 season. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is leaving the program for a job with the NFL’s Detroit Lions. The Centre Daily Times was the first to report the news of the staff change with the Penn State program.

Franklin released a statement on his Twitter account on Monday evening to thank Scott for his assistance with the Penn State program.

I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years,” Franklin said in his released statement. “John is a great coach and also a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes.”

“This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best,” Franklin added.

In addition to serving as the team’s defensive line coach, Scott was also Penn State’s run game coordinator. As a result, that is another responsibility that will have to be handed off or reassigned on the staff for the upcoming 2023 season.

This is the second staff change Penn State has made this offseason, but the first caused by a coach leaving for another job. Penn State made a switch with its wide receiver coach position by bringing in Marques Hagans to replace Taylor Stubblefield.

More Football!

Ranking Penn State's 2023 opponents' pass defense Where are analysts ranking Joey Porter Jr. in mock drafts? 2023 NFL Combine Profile: Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback 2023 NFL Combine Profile: Parker Washington, Wide Receiver PFF's top 101 NFL players has top five ranking for former Nittany Lion

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire