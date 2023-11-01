Penn State defense's subpar performance leads to tough talk, corrections

Oct. 31—Penn State entered last Saturday's game against Indiana as the nation's top-ranked defense.

Yet the Hoosiers, who have one of the worst offenses in the Big Ten, scored more points against the Nittany Lions than any opponent had in more than a year. They also gained more yards than all but two opponents this year.

That made for some tough talk Sunday, the day after Penn State broke a tie in the final two minutes to win 33-24 at Beaver Stadium.

"I don't think in general we played our best football on Saturday," coach James Franklin said Tuesday. "We've arguably been the best defense in college football or at least part of that argument. I know that Manny (defensive coordinator Manny Diaz) was very honest and transparent with the defense in the areas we have to get better.

"We made the corrections that needed to be made. I think we'll be better for it."

The ninth-ranked Lions (4-1 Big Ten, 7-1) will have to be better against Maryland (2-3, 5-3) Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (TV-FOX) at College Park, Md.

The Terrapins have a much better offense than Indiana. They feature fifth-year quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has completed 63.9% of his passes this season for 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in passing (280.5), third in scoring (32.6) and third in total offense (418.4), yet the Terps have dropped three straight, losing to Ohio State, Illinois and Northwestern.

"They have a very mobile QB," Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies said. "They have really good running backs. They have great skill players. Up front it's going to be a battle. They play hard and they come off the ball as they should. They just scheme things very well."

The Lions had several breakdowns against Indiana. Brendan Sorsby, making just the third start of his career, threw for 269 yards and touchdowns of 90, 69 and 26 yards against what was the nation's top pass defense.

On Sorsby's 90-yard touchdown pass, safety Zakee Wheatley was looking in the backfield before Dequece Carter ran past him and caught the throw.

"It was just bad eyes," said Wheatley, who was benched the rest of the game. "That's something that, this week of practice, I'm really going to be homing in on, really being precise with my eyes."

In the second quarter, cornerback Johnny Dixon lined up against wide receiver Donaven McCulley before he blitzed. No other Penn State defender picked up McCulley, who was wide open when he hauled in Sorsby's 69-yard TD pass.

In the fourth quarter, Sorsby connected with Omar Cooper Jr. for a 26-yard score, his third TD pass of the afternoon. The Lions had allowed just two scoring throws before Saturday.

"There has been enough evidence over the season of who we are as a defense and specifically who we are as a pass defense," Franklin said. "When you play man coverage as much as we do, they're gonna get you from time to time (regarding the 90-yard TD). The other one was a total blown assignment."

Indiana also enjoyed some success on the ground in the second half after netting 6 rushing yards on five attempts in the first half. The Hoosiers rushed for 93 yards on 21 carries, not including three sacks for minus-37 yards.

"That falls on the defensive front, as it always does," Ellies said. "I just think we can be more stout and more violent coming off blocks. It starts and ends with us. I believe the run defense was a little shaky, but I always put that on us."

Both Franklin and Ellies said they believe corrections have been made and that the Penn State defense will play better the rest of the way than it did against Indiana.

The Lions still rank second nationally in total defense (234.5) and sacks (32), third in rushing defense (74.2) and scoring defense (11.5) and sixth in pass defense efficiency.

"Whatever issues we have or whatever mistakes we've made, we make it an emphasis for them not to happen again," Ellies said. "We know our end goal. We know who we want to be. We know who we are. We know what we came to do."