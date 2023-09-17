Penn State defense stands out in win over Illinois in Big Ten opener [updated]

Sep. 16—CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Penn State football coach James Franklin said several days ago that the Nittany Lions are going to have to find different ways to win.

Saturday's Big Ten opener at Memorial Stadium looked nothing like Penn State's first two dominant wins.

The defense overcame the offense's struggles, producing five turnovers in a closer-than-it-looked 30-13 victory over Illinois.

"You're gonna go on the road at 11 a.m. (Central time)," Franklin said, "with a Big Ten environment and you gotta find a way to grind it out. We never lost the lead. We didn't take control of the game, but we never lost control. We just kept chipping away.

"I was proud. That's how the season is going to go. You're going to have some big wins. You're going to have some challenging wins."

Seventh-ranked Penn State (1-0, 3-0) intercepted four Luke Altmyer passes and forced a fumble, which led to 20 points and the Lions' eighth win in 10 conference openers during Franklin's tenure.

It was the 10th straight game that the Lions have scored at least 30 points, which leads the nation, and the eighth consecutive game they've held an opponent to 21 points or less.

Linebacker Abdul Carter, and defensive backs Daequan Hardy, Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller made interceptions for the Lions, who limited Illinois' first-team offense to a second-quarter touchdown.

"We felt like we were gonna have chances," Dixon said, "but we didn't think we'd get five."

Penn State couldn't break it open against the Illini (0-1, 1-2) until late in the third quarter, leading just 16-7. Drew Allar completed three passes for 41 yards, Kaytron Allen rambled 18 yards to the Illinois 11 and third-team running back Trey Potts threw an option pass to tight end Tyler Warren for a touchdown.

"It was great Trey Potts was able to come in and contribute and make a huge play in the game," Franklin said. "We needed something to get us going. That was a big one."

Moments later, Miller's interception gave Penn State the ball at the Illinois 31. Three plays later, Nick Singleton scored on a 16-yard burst to make it 30-7 early in the fourth quarter. It was the biggest hole Singleton saw all day.

"I just ran for my life," he said. "I saw green grass and I ran. Once I scored, I let out all my emotions. I was happy to get into the end zone and help my team win."

Allar faced much pressure from Illinois, which crowded the line of scrimmage most of the afternoon. He completed 16-of-33 passes for 208 yards and no touchdowns. He did not commit a turnover for the third straight game.

"There's gonna be a ton of stuff to clean up (offensively)," Allar said. "Our defense stepped up in a huge way. Five turnovers was huge for us. Offensively, we gotta do a better job of converting those turnovers into points."

Alex Felkins kicked field goals of 20, 45 and 28 yards for the Lions, all in the first half.

Two years after Illinois rushed for 357 yards in a record nine-overtime win at Beaver Stadium, Penn State limited the Illini to 62 yards on the ground.

In the first half, Illinois looked like a vastly different defense than it did in its first two games when it allowed 62 points and 955 total yards.

Illinois forced a three-and-out on Penn State's first series before reserve linebacker Dominic DeLuca forced a fumble that Kobe King recovered at the Illini 43. The Lions had a first down at the 2 after Allar's 13-yard completion to Warren.

But perhaps for the first time since Penn State began using the T formation near the goal line, three plays netted minus-1 yard. Illinois forced the Lions to settle for Felkins' 20-yard field goal.

Penn State came up with its second turnover a few minutes later when Carter intercepted a pass and returned it to the Illinois 22. The Illini defense again stiffened before Felkins drilled a 45-yard field goal for a 6-0 lead.

Two snaps later, Hardy came up with a beautiful interception in one-on-one coverage on Isaiah Williams at the Penn State 43. Hardy had missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury.

The Lions finally reached the end zone when Allen finished a 13-play drive with a 4-yard score off the right side for a 13-0 lead.

Penn State drove to the Illinois 28 later in the second quarter and would have had a third-and-2 from the 20, but wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The penalty wound up being costly when defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton blocked Felkins' 52-yard field goal try. The Illini responded with their best drive of the game, moving 68 yards in eight plays and cutting it to 13-7 on Reggie Love's 5-yard touchdown run.

"Whenever you get penalties that are pre-snap or post-snap, they're discipline penalties and we have to eliminate those," Franklin said. "We've been pretty good in that area, but we have to get those things cleaned up. Not good. Not happy. Not pleased with them. Don't like them."

The Lions scored on their final possession of the second quarter after Allar threw a deep sideline pass to Liam Clifford for 33 yards to the Illinois 11. Felkins then booted a 28-yard field goal to end the first half, giving Penn State a 16-7 lead.

The Lions controlled the second half to set up next week's White Out game against Iowa.

"We have to continue to build momentum," Franklin said, "and make a ton of corrections."