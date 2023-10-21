Penn State defense, special teams deliver against Ohio State
The Ohio State offense was motoring. A huge score was impending.
And the Penn State defense rose on Saturday and said not today.
Trailing 10-6, the Nittany Lions delivered a classic goal-line stand.
A running play was blown up, setting up a fourth down.
A pass went absolutely nowhere.
PENN STATE DEFENSE WITH THE STOP ON 4TH AND GOAL 🔥@PennStateFball #Sponsoredby @wendys pic.twitter.com/crtYR5PhQF
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023
Speaking of nowhere, the Penn State offense wasn’t moving and the ensuing drive was no different.
However, an Ohio State player accidentally touched the Penn State punt and the Nittany Lions recovered.
OH NO, IT TOUCHED OHIO STATE pic.twitter.com/ioKrF4I3FN
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023
The game headed to the fourth quarter with Penn State driving and trailing 10-6.