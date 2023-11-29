Penn State defense places Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, Abdul Carter on All-Big Ten 1st team

Nov. 28—Penn State placed three players from its top-ranked defense on the All-Big Ten first team and 13 others also received recognition, it was announced Tuesday.

Defensive end Chop Robinson made the first team on the coaches and media teams. Defensive end Adisa Isaac received the vote from the media, and linebacker Abdul Carter was on the coaches first team. Isaac made the coaches second team, and Carter the media second team.

Cornerback Kalen King was voted to the second team by the coaches and the media.

Daequan Hardy made the coaches and media second team as a return specialist and to the coaches third team as a defensive back.

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and cornerback Johnny Dixon made the coaches third team.

In addition, linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Kobe King, safeties Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston and defensive tackles Dvon Ellies and Zane Durant received honorable mention.

Kicker Alex Felkins was selected to the media second team and to the coaches third team. Return specialist Nick Singleton, the former Gov. Mifflin star, and punter Riley Thompson also received honorable mention.

Robinson has 7.5 tackles for losses, four sacks, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. He missed two games with an undisclosed injury.

Isaac is tied for second in the Big Ten with 7.5 sacks and is fourth in tackles for loss with 15. He also has 35 tackles overall, four quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Carter is fourth on the team with 46 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also has five quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

Kalen King hasn't had many passes thrown his direction, but he has 29 tackles and two pass breakups.

Hardy has 15 tackles, three for loss, one sack, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. On special teams, he leads the Big Ten in punt returns with a 14.6 average and two touchdowns, both against Massachusetts.

Dennis-Sutton has 23 tackles, six for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Dixon has 26 tackles, 5.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Felkins has made 45-of-45 PATs and 18-of-22 field goals.

Northwestern's David Braun was selected the Coach of the Year by the coaches and media.

Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton was voted the Defensive Player of the Year and the Defensive Lineman of the Year by the coaches and media.

Iowa's Cooper DeJean was named the Defensive Back of the Year and the Return Specialist of the Year.

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg was chosen the Linebacker of the Year. Iowa's Tory Taylor was Punter of the Year, and Minnesota's Dragan Kesich was the Kicker of the Year.