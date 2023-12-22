Penn State DC Tom Allen still says Michael Penix Jr. converted 2-point try for Indiana

New Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen has found himself in a strange position: koining the team against whom he had his signature win against in his last stint.

The former Indiana coach is now on board as Penn State's defensive coordinator, and although his loyalties now lie in Happy Valley, he is holding on to Michael Penix Jr.'s controversial 2-point conversion in 2020 that sent the Hoosiers home with a controversial 36-35 win.

"I get it, depends on what glasses you're wearing," Allen said on the podium to reporters this week, per The Athletic's Audrey Snyder. "I guarantee that it depends on who you're cheering for and what sideline you're on. Obviously it's very contested both sides and reviewed, talked about to nauseum but I got a big old picture in my office that shows that [Penix] scored and it was a touchdown back then. Still considered a touchdown today. Might be considered a touchdown 20 years from now. But bottom line is great game and that was a great win for the Indiana Hoosiers."

It's not Bryce Harper saying he's going to bring a title to DC sitting in Citizens Bank Park. But it's certainly not often you see a coach referring "great wins" that came against his new team.

While that may not ingratiate Allen with the Nittany Lion fanbase right away, he could hardly go up and say Penix was short just because he had different letters on his chest. Nevertheless, his answer shows he'll go to bat for players past and present.

UNREAL ENDING IN BLOOMINGTON! 😲



The OT 2-point conversion came down to the closest of margins, and @IndianaFootball gets its first Top 10 win since 1987! pic.twitter.com/Zo6Mty0RpK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2020

Allen will take over one of the top defenses in the country in Penn State after Manny Diaz was hired to coach Duke (which hired him to replacie Mike Elko, who was hired at Texas A&M to replace former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher).

The Allen-Indiana reunion will not take place in 2024 — fans will have to wait until 2025 to see that showdown. But it doesn't look like the blood is especially bad. As Allen said: It simply depends on which team you're rooting for, or in his case, which sideline you're on at the time.

