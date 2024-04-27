Penn State’s Daequan Hardy drafted by Buffalo Bills in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy was drafted the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

This past season was huge for Hardy who tied Penn State’s record for most punt return touchdowns in a season with two. Both happened in the game against UMass and Hardy became the first Nittany Lion ever to have more than one punt return for a touchdown in one game. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native is just the 25th player in FBS football and the second in the Big Ten to complete the feat.

Hardy was named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after the UMass game.

Hardy has been with Penn State since 2019, appearing in his first game in 2020 as a Redshirt Freshman. That season Hardy played in nine games and accumulated 10 tackles (8 solo), three pass breakups, a sack, and a quarterback hurry.

In 2021 the 5’9″, 178-pound cornerback played in 13 games with one start, serving as the Nittany Lions primary nickel cornerback. Hardy tied for 12th in the conference in passes defended (9) and 15h in pass breakups (7).

In 2022, Hardy served in every game at nickel corner where he posted 13 tackles (9 solo), a half sack, a forced fumble, an interception, and four pass breakups. Hardy also returned two kicks for 28 total yards.

This past season Hardy played in eight games with one start. He totaled 13 tackles (8 solo), three tackles for loss, and seven pass breakups. Hardy had nine punt returns for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.