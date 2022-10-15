Penn State’s Curtis Jacobs with pinball pick-six against Michigan

Follow the deflected ball and you never know what can happen.

Penn State was being dominated by Michigan in the Big House on Saturday.

Still, the Nittany Lions were in the contest.

Then, J.J. McCarthy of the Wolverines attempted a pass that was batted into the hands of Curtis Jacobs of the Nittany Lions.

Off he went to the end zone on a 48-yard return for a pick-six.

PINBALL PICK-6 FOR PENN STATE 😱@PennStateFball takes the lead at Michigan! pic.twitter.com/6ckw3N8C8T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire