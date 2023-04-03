Penn State crystal ball prediction for 4-star cornerback

Penn State has turned into an NFL machine churning out pro players time and again. This year their star draftee will be Joey Porter Jr. and because of that, they are seeing an influx of cornerback and defensive talent during his rise. The latest came in the way of four-star recruit Jon Mitchell committing to Penn State on Saturday and now he may be bringing someone with him.

Jon Mitchell had an official visit to State College on Saturday and while he made that visit he committed to Penn State. His commitment brought Penn State to 14th in 247Sports 2024 class rankings. They currently have five four-star recruits and a lone three-star recruit. According to 247Sports and their crystal ball, they may be on pace to add another.

Mitchell brought a teammate from his high school to visit Penn State with him on Saturday. That teammate is Antoine Belgrave-Shorter who happens to be a fellow four-star recruit in the 2024 class. While Saturday served as an unofficial visit he does have an official one lined up for June. Before that official visit, Penn State is looking like the favorite on the 247Sports crystal ball.

Belgrave-Shorter himself even commented stating that Penn State is his “leader” after his unofficial visit with Mitchell. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s system should be able to utilize Belgrave-Shorter in a way that could incentivize him to commit with his teammate to further the growth of the program and the defense.

Belgrave-Shorter has visits lined up still with South Carolina and Miami, he also has received interest from other Penn State Big Ten rivals such as Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, and Wisconsin.

