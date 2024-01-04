Penn State could add another talented Class of 2024 player

While it seems like Penn State was ready to close the door on their 2024 class after getting 25 signees during the early signing period, they could be landing another talented player.

Four-star prospect Kevyn Humes has decided to reclassify from the class of 2025 to 2024 and is very high on the Nittany Lions.

According to Ryan Snyder of On3, Penn State is in his top six because of the relationship he’s built with cornerbacks coach, Terry Smith (subscription required).

Humes told Snyder that their relationship has continued to increase and he’s become more familiar with Penn State. He’s seen the work that Smith has done with past corners in the program and how he’s turned them into NFL players, which is important to him.

The Maryland native is listed at 5’11” and 170 pounds.

On his social media page, he announced that his recruitment was over and he’s focusing his attention on the schools he has lined up to visit which includes Penn State among USC, Notre Dame, Florida, Maryland and Syracuse.

My recruitment is over. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Xr5U4nxYkD — Kevyn “Kerm” Humes (@jhikevyn) January 1, 2024

He plans on taking a visit to Happy Valley starting on Jan. 19 and then will travel to others on his list after.

Even having Humes consider Penn State with three cornerbacks already signed in this class is a testament to the relationship that Smith has built during the process.

There is no indication on when the four-star corner will announce his commitment after he takes his official visits to all the schools on his list, but he’ll be able to sign with whoever he decides to play football for anytime after Feb. 7.

Snyder also notes that Humes is looking for a place he enjoys going to school, while also finding the right defensive fit for him as he makes the leap to collegiate football one year ahead of schedule.

This will be a situation to monitor as the Nittany Lions could be adding another talented defensive back.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire