Penn State coordinators Mike Yurcich, Manny Diaz complement each other well

Sep. 26—James Franklin has coached football at nine institutions over the last 28 years.

At some places, the offensive and defensive coordinators clashed and created division.

Franklin said Tuesday that's not the case at Penn State, where Mike Yurcich serves as his offensive coordinator and Manny Diaz as his defensive coordinator.

"I think Mike and Manny have been great," Franklin said during his weekly press conference. "They've been really good complementary pieces on game day. I also think they've been very good complementary pieces with our team and in front of our team, which is really important."

Yurcich and Diaz naturally have played large roles in the success of the sixth-ranked Nittany Lions (2-0, 4-0), who travel to Northwestern (1-1, 2-2) for a Big Ten game Saturday at noon (TV-BTN) at Ryan Field.

Under Diaz's leadership, Penn State ranks first in the FBS in total defense (219.5 yards per game), passing defense (138.0) and pass defense efficiency. The Lions are tied for fourth in scoring defense (8.8 points per game) and are 13th in rushing defense (81.5).

With Diaz, they've held 14 of 17 opponents to 21 points or less, including the last nine. Penn State's first-team defense has allowed just three touchdowns so far.

"When we're talking about situational football at team meetings," Franklin said, "one of the things that's important is Mike talking about how the defense helps our offense and Manny talking about how the offense helps our defense."

With Yurcich guiding the offense, Penn State ranks 15th in scoring (40.5), 17th in rushing (210.0), 33rd in total offense (449.8), 44th in pass efficiency and 65th in passing (239.8).

The Lions own the nation's longest streak with at least 30 points in 11 consecutive games since a 41-17 loss at Michigan last October.

"I think Mike has done a great job," Franklin said, "really building a culture in the offensive staff room. He's getting really good thoughts and feedback from the entire staff. There are good discussions. There's conflict, which I think is always good.

"If the coordinator brings something up, people can push back. If assistants bring something up, the coordinator can push back. It's not just a bunch of yes men in the room, which I also think is important."

In his first season as the starter, sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has completed 67.2% of his passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception or a fumble.

Sophomore running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have combined for 483 yards and seven touchdowns. But Allen's averaging 4.4 yards per carry compared to 5.2 and Singleton is down to 3.8 from 6.8 last season. Neither one has a run longer than Singleton's 19-yard burst in the third quarter last week against Iowa.

"We're always looking for balance," Franklin said. "I think we have shown the ability to run to win and the ability to pass to win. I think we need to be able to show that we can grind it out to win, which we have, but I also think we need to show that we can be explosive to win."

Like Illinois and other teams, Iowa designed its defensive scheme to contain Allen and Singleton, who combined for 121 yards on 38 carries.

"Iowa was playing soft on the perimeter and was not going to give up the big play," Franklin said. "They were not going to let us throw it over their heads. ... People are trying to stop our two running backs by overloading the box and playing soft either like Illinois with a safety 25 yards deep in the middle of the field or like Iowa with soft corners."

At halftime against Iowa, Franklin said he reminded Yurcich and the other offensive coaches to keep calling plays that were gaining 4 or 5 yards a pop.

"I told them not to get bored with grinding the game out," he said, "because it was working for us in a style that was going to allow us to beat this Iowa football team."

Shortly before preseason camp opened, Yurcich and Diaz spoke at the Penn State coaches' annual retreat and said they aimed to have a winning offense and a winning defense.

With each one succeeding in the first four games, the Lions rank first in the FBS in turnover margin (plus-11) and first in time of possession (37:06).

"Both would admit that maybe earlier in their careers they were focused on leading the country in yards or points or whatever it may be," Franklin said. "That's really ego, not necessarily what's in the team's best interests.

"That's fine when that's a byproduct of doing what you have to do to win. That was a really strong message from them, which I thought was excellent."