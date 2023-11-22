Penn State coordinator Manny Diaz inspires defense with his dynamic personality

Nov. 21—Manny Diaz's success as Penn State's defensive coordinator goes beyond schemes and strategy.

It's his magnetic and dynamic personality and how he carries himself, especially in front of the guys he coaches. They will do almost anything to earn his appreciation.

"He kind of gets everyone on the defense riled up to where we want to take somebody's head off just for him," middle linebacker Kobe King said Tuesday.

Near the end of Diaz's second season with the Nittany Lions, they rank second nationally in total defense, third in rushing defense, fourth in scoring defense, sixth in passing defense and 10th in pass defense efficiency. They've held 16 consecutive opponents to 24 points or less, including 11 to less than 20 points.

Earlier this week he was named as one of the 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach.

"Manny has done a really good job of teaching football and of setting the standards of how we practice," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "He has just really, really taken the defense to a different level from a consistency standpoint.

"Manny has done a phenomenal job. It's been earned and appreciated across the board."

Diaz became available to Penn State two years ago when Miami (Fla.) fired him after he posted a 21-15 record in three seasons as head coach. He had built a reputation as an excellent defensive coordinator with the Hurricanes and at Mississippi State and Texas.

"When I first met Manny, I really didn't know what to think," King said. "But when I was at my first couple position meetings with him and the first couple defensive meetings with him, it was just like he was like an attention-getter every time he spoke because he meant whatever he said.

"He was prideful. He was the coach of the defense and he had to have all of us on the same page to play at a high level."

Last season, Penn State's defense played very well until Michigan rolled up 418 rushing yards in a 41-17 win in Ann Arbor. Although the popular take was that the Wolverines outmuscled the Lions, Diaz later argued that some players were out of position.

Known for Diaz's aggressive style, the defense finished the year strongly and wound up in the top 20 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring, total, rushing and pass defense efficiency.

The Lions have been even better this season, holding opponents to 12.5 points and 238.7 total yards per game.

"Coach Manny brings a huge impact to the mental aspect of football," said safety Jaylen Reed, an emerging star. "It's just the speeches he gives us and his little thoughts and tricks he gives us throughout the week.

"Everything is not physical. Football is a very tough sport that goes on in your head at all times, even when the games are not being played, even in practice."

It helps that Penn State has such talented players as defensive ends Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson, linebackers Curtis Jacobs and Abdul Carter and cornerbacks Kalen King and Johnny Dixon. The Lions have as much, or more, speed as any defense in the Big Ten.

"He's had a big impact on my career," Robinson said. "He's the same guy every day. He pushes us to be the best. He pushes me to be the best. He keeps telling me everything I need to do to be great. It's good for me to have somebody like that."

The 49-year-old Diaz has not been available for interviews since early last month. He said he would like to be a head coach again. He could leave Penn State after the regular season for an attractive offer from a school where he believes he can win.

"Every offseason is a challenge when you have good people and you have talented people," Franklin said. "We have to do everything we possibly can to retain them and for them to feel good and appreciated. That's with the entire staff.

"We like to create a situation here for Manny and his family that he wants to be here until he has an opportunity to get a really good head coaching job that's going to allow him to flourish."

For now, Diaz is preparing the defense to face Michigan State in the regular season finale Friday night at 7:30 (TV-NBC) at Ford Field in Detroit. It could be the last game at Penn State for him and several defensive players who could opt out of the bowl game and enter the NFL draft.

It's clear how much the Lions respect Diaz.

"He's a great mentor," Reed said. "He's a great person. He's a great coach. He's a great father to his kids. He's a great role model for us to look up to."