Penn State continues to move up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Following a shutout victory on Saturday against Maryland and with some notable losses by teams ranked ahead of them this weekend, Penn State continued to wiggle its way up the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 11.

Penn State is ranked No. 12 in this week’s updated coaches poll. The Nittany Lions moved up three spots this week by taking advantage of drops by No. 13 Oregon (down seven spots), No. 14 Ole Miss (down five), and No. 16 UCLA (down six) after all three suffered losses at home this weekend. But Penn State was unable to move ahead of No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Clemson, No. 10 Utah, and No. 11 North Carolina as they all moved up three spots in the rankings as well.

There was no change in the top five spots this week in the coaches poll. Georgia remained No. 1 with 61 first-place votes in their favor. Ohio State and Michigan followed at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively with each receiving one first-place vote. TCU, Tennessee, USC, and LSU follow in that order in spots four through seven.

With Illinois losing to Purdue and falling out of the top 25, the Big Ten is left with just three teams ranked in this week’s coaches poll; Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. Illinois and Minnesota were among the teams also receiving votes in this week’s coaches poll.

