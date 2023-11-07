Penn State will continue rotating Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen in backfield

Nov. 6—Penn State football coach James Franklin said Monday the Nittany Lions will continue rotating sophomores Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen at running back.

Allen leads Penn State in rushing with 573 yards on 119 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per curry and 63.7 per game. He ran 14 times for 91 yards last week in a 51-15 blowout win at Maryland.

Singleton, the former Gov. Mifflin standout, has run 121 times for 480 yards, seven touchdowns, 4.0 yards per carry and 53.3 per game. He carried eight times for a season-low 20 yards against the Terrapins.

Singleton and Allen have been mostly responsible for the Lions ranking third in the Big Ten in rushing with 173.2 yards per game.

"I think we did this last year and it was pretty successful," Franklin said after being asked if he considered going with a lead back. "We're doing it this year and it's been pretty successful.

"We feel very comfortable with the model and the plan and how we're using it."

Singleton, the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, had 12 runs of at least 21 yards last season, but his longest rush this season has been for 20 yards.

He has caught 19 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown and has returned 11 kickoffs for a 25.3 average. He's fourth in the Big Ten in kickoff returns and fifth in all-purpose yards with 100.7 per game. His 51-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter immediately followed a Maryland touchdown that cut it to 31-15.

"The kickoff return was a big play in the game," Franklin said, "not only from a field position standpoint. They had just scored and got a little bit of momentum. To be able to respond right away with that play was huge."

Penn State used Singleton's return to set up Allen's 11-yard run that made it 38-15.

Jacobs makes cut: Penn State's Curtis Jacobs was named Monday as one of the 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation's outstanding linebacker.

Jacobs leads the Lions with 36 tackles, five for losses, one sack, four quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Penn State ranks first in the nation in rushing defense and sacks, second in total defense, third in scoring defense, fourth in tackles for loss and ninth in pass efficiency defense.

The other semifinalists are Tommy Eichenberg of Ohio State, Jaylan Ford of Texas, Cedric Gray of North Carolina, Jay Higgins of Iowa, Ty'Ron Hopper of Missouri, Deontae Lawson of Alabama, Marist Liufau of Notre Dame, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. of Clemson, Edefuan Ulofoshia of Washington, Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State and Payton Wilson of North Carolina State.

The winner will be announced on or before Dec. 7.

O-line depth: Seven offensive linemen have seen extensive action for Penn State, and Franklin said there could be more who see time over the final three regular season games, including freshman J'ven Williams of Wyomissing.

"Here at the end of the season we should be able to play even more guys, specifically at the home games because we don't have the issue with how many guys travel," Franklin said. "So there are some linemen, (Anthony) Donkoh and J'ven, that I could see playing more as the season finishes up, starting this weekend."

Injury update: Franklin said he's hopeful that defensive ends Chop Robinson and Amin Vanover, who did not play last week at Maryland because of undisclosed injuries, will be able to play Saturday against Michigan at Beaver Stadium.

"The opportunity and the possibility to have both of those guys back this week will be significant," Franklin said. "We're hopeful to have both of those guys back."

Rutgers time is set: Penn State's Nov. 18 home game against Rutgers has been scheduled for a noon kickoff, it was announced Monday.

The Lions' Senior Day game will be televised by FOX or FS1.

They'll finish the regular season against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at Ford Field in Detroit.