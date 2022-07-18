Penn State confirms player representatives for Big Ten Kickoff

Conference media days are in full swing this month, and the Big Ten’s football media days are coming quickly. Penn State will be represented in Indianapolis next week by head coach James Franklin and three senior leaders on the roster.

Penn State confirmed it will be represented next week by quarterback Sean Clifford, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher in addition to Franklin. The player reps should come as no surprise as each are considered the veteran leaders of the team on both sides of the football.

Clifford made the decision to return for a sixth season of football, taking full advantage of the extra year granted to all student-athletes impacted by the changes to the college sports schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mustipher also made the decision to return for another season, although his decision was influenced in part by suffering a season-ending injury last season.

When are 2022 Big Ten football media days?

Brown also made a decision to return for another season after having a solid 2021 campaign that saw him lead the team in interceptions. But with Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields off to the NFL, Brown will be one of the top veterans returning to the secondary this season.

Big Ten Network will be airing live coverage of the Big Ten Kickoff next week for the two-day event. Penn State’s representatives, including Franklin, are scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday, July 27.

Penn State begins its 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 with a Big Ten road game at Purdue.

Ranking the Big Ten's best home uniforms

