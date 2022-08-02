Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022

As Penn State opened fall camp on Monday, the Nittany Lions confirmed some roster updates for the upcoming season. In addition to the last two additions from the Class of 2022 now being officially welcomed into the program with defensive end Ken Talley and offensive lineman Vega Ioane having jersey numbers locked in, Penn State also confirmed the addition of nine walk-on players.

Penn State is adding some bodies to the offensive line depth chart with their walk-ons. Of the nine walk-ons, five play an offensive line position; Dominic Rulli, Jim Fitzgerald, Ben Hartman, Matt Detisch, and Sam Siafa.

Penn State has also added a pair of long snappers with Blaise Sokach-Minnick and Will Patton. Chris Stoll, Penn State’s senior long snapper, was named to the watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award on Monday as well. Patton can also play defensive end, providing a little flexibility on the roster if needed.

Andrew Sharga, a defensive end, and Jake Spencer, a wide receiver, were also added to the roster as walk-on players.

