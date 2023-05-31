Penn State confirms kickoff times for five games in 2023

Already with a few primetime matchups locked in for the upcoming college football season, Penn State now has four more games set for the 2023 season, including a pair of Big Noon Kickoff games on FOX. The highlight of the latest schedule updates from Penn State is the confirmed start time for the big home game against Michigan. And the first game to be made exclusively on NBC’s streaming app is now confirmed as well.

Penn State will host Delaware on September 9 with a noon kickoff. The game will be made exclusively available on Peacock, the streaming app from NBC. This will mark the first time Penn State will have a football game exclusively available on a streaming app, but it almost certainly will not be the last. All games appearing on NBC are also available on Peacock, but this is the first game to be exclusive to the streaming service.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State will be featured in FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff time slot twice this season. A road game at Illinois on September 16 will be the Big Noon Kickoff game on FOX. As previously rumored, Penn State will get the Big Noon Kickoff timeslot for its home game against two-time Big Ten champion Michigan on November 11.

Related

2023 Penn State Nittany Lions football schedule

Penn State also announced the start time for its home game against UMass on October 14, although the network airing the game is still to be determined. Given how the schedule is coming together, this could be a Big Ten Network game, but that is pure speculation at this point. No game has been designated for BTN at this point in time.

Advertisement

Penn State has also confirmed an adjustment to its primetime schedule. The whiteout game against Iowa, set for September 23 on CBS, has been moved up to 7:30 p.m. from 8:00 p.m.

That gives seven games on the schedule a confirmed start time and six of those have confirmed broadcast partners. Here is the breakdown of where Penn State has been confirmed for the programming schedule so far;

2 games on NBC (with Peacock simulcast)

2 games on FOX

1 game on CBS

1 game on Peacock

More Football!

Penn State confirms kickoff times for five games in 2023 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 30 Amiel Davis Updated uniform numbers for Penn State football's summer arrivals 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 28 Zane Durant 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 27 Lamont Payne Jr.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire