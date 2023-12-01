Penn State confirms date for 2024 Blue-White Game

We are still waiting to see what bowl game Penn State will be playing in to wrap up this season, but we can also start planning for the conclusion fo spring football practices in State College in 2024. Penn State announced the date for its annual spring game, the Blue-White Game, on Thursday so fans can start making their plans now.

Penn State’s Blue-White Game will be held in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2024. An exact start time for the intra-squad scrimmage will be locked in at a later date but Penn State announced the plan is for an early to mid-afternoon start, which is typical for Penn State’s spring scrimmage.

Penn State’s Blue-White Game has typically been the final part of the spring football practice schedule for the Nittany Lions over the years. There is no reason to suspect that will change in 2024..

The spring game will be the first chance for fans to see what they hope to be a new-look offense under a new offensive coordinator. Penn State has reportedly hired Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas to fill the role of offensive coordinator.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire