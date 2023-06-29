Penn State commits on 247Sports’ new 2024 recruiting list

It’s been a busy summer for the class of 2024 recruits. Many of the top prospects around the country have been traveling from school to school taking official visits and spending time at showcase events.

Prospects in the class are entering their senior seasons of high school football this fall. While many players have given verbal commitments on where they will play their college football, others are still deciding before signing day in early February 2024.

Recruiting services like 247Sports recently updated their database and rankings for players in the 2024 class. This is based on performances they’ve documented over the last six months in order to accurately reflect the current abilities of these prospects.

There are seven Penn State commits in 247Sports’ database of their top 247 players in the country.

Here are those players and where they rank nationally.

47. Quinton Martin

[4 stars] [No. 1 in Pennsylvania] [No. 4 overall Athlete]

Quinton Martin is the highest ranked player in 247Sports’ new rankings. Listed as an “Athlete” he will be transitioning to running back at Penn State. He recently showed off his skillset at Penn State’s Elite Showcase camp.

The top 50 recruit is the current headliner of the 2024 recruiting class.

49. Luke Reynolds

[4 stars] [No. 1 in Connecticut] [No. 3 overall Tight End]

Luke Reynolds may have done the most for himself during the summer months at different camps. He was previously rated as a three-star before turning heads everywhere he went.

Now, he’s firmly sitting as a four-star prospect after winning ALL22 MVP for the tight end position. Reynolds is a high level athlete who could develop into and NFL player at Penn State. That’s how talented he is.

200. Ethan Grunkemeyer

[4 stars] [No. 8 in Ohio] [No. 13 overall Quarterback]

As big of a leap Reynolds had, it’s hard to argue that Ethan Grunkemeyer didn’t have the biggest leap out of any Penn State commit during the offseason.

He was named an Elite 11 finalist and one of the top 12 performers from the camp. Elite 11 is the most prestigious quarterback event in the country and his performance moved him from a three-star to a four-star in the class. Grunkemeyer adds his name to a strong Penn State quarterback room next season.

209. Josiah Brown

[4 stars] [No. 1 in New York] [No. 17 overall Athlete]

Josiah Brown is one of the newer Penn State commits in the class of 2024. Listed as an “Athlete,” he’s expected to become a wide receiver at Penn State.

He’s a dynamic athlete and the top wide receiver commitment that the Nittany Lions have signed in the class. He dropped a bit in these new rankings but still firmly finds himself as one of the top players in the country.

210. Donovan Harbour

[4 stars] [No. 2 in Wisconsin] [No. 12 overall Interior Offensive Lineman]

Donovan Harbour is the highest rated offensive lineman that the Nittany Lions have received a commitment from this class. It was a big win for James Franklin and his staff, getting him to leave the state.

There was a big emphasis on offensive lineman in the 2024 class and Harbour was one of the top targets. He should be an anchor for the line during his tenure at Penn State.

220. Cooper Cousins

[4 stars] [No. 2 in Pennsylvania] [No. 14 overall Interior Offensive Lineman]

Cooper Cousins was second commitment Penn State got in the 2024 class. As the second highest rated player in the state, he was a priority signing for James Franklin.

Paired with Harbour, Cousins should be a staple on the offensive line for years to come as an anchor of the interior.

242. Jon Mitchell

[4 stars] [No. 34 in Florida] [No. 20 overall Cornerback]

Getting Jon Mitchell out of Florida was a huge recruiting win for the program. It’s a state where they’ve been able to get recruits from, but with the rise of instate programs recently, getting a top 20 cornerback to Penn State is big.

Mitchell has the pedigree and ability to excel in the elite defensive back room that has been built at Penn State.

