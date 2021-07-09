Penn State commit takes aim at Buckeyes

There has been no shortage of recruiting buzz for Penn State in recent weeks. The Nittany Lions are on a roll and have moved up to No. 3 in the national recruiting rankings after a big week, and the excitement and enthusiasm is being shared by players in the incoming class. One commit went so far as to poke the stick at the only Big Ten team recruiting at a higher rate than Penn State, that being Ohio State.

Ken Talley, a four-star defensive end from Philadelphia who is the No. 7 player in Pennsylvania who has committed to Penn State, showed he is not afraid to stir the pot on Twitter. Following the commitment decision of Reading running back Nicholas Singleton, Talley took to Twitter to claim no other school is recruiting like Penn State. But he also took a jab at Ohio State in the process.

No other school recruiting like us , Ohio state commits just committed there for fun not to actually have a chance to get playing time 🤣 — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021

And we not done so sit back in ya seat and get ya popcorn ready — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021

Naturally, these tweets caught the eye of a number of Ohio State commits, including cornerbacks Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.

lol, and you gotta lose all 4 years https://t.co/6bgZMtew2H — Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) July 6, 2021

Worried Bout The Wrong Things, Good Luck Though! https://t.co/qOPQKUllSv — Ryan Turner (@RyanTurner_20) July 6, 2021

When someone pointed out Talley was hoping to get an offer from Ohio State (the tweet has since been deleted), Talley laughed it off and said he wanted that to motivate others from Philadelphia to realize it can happen for them too.

I wanted O state , Bama , LSU , Clemson just to give motivation to the youngins in my city I been a PSU committ since I got the O😂 https://t.co/sg4NIU3r1H — KEN “🃏” TALLEY (@KenTalley22) July 6, 2021

It is true that head-to-head matchups have clearly favored the Buckeyes over the years, so Ohio State players and commits do get to have some bragging rights. And for as good a class as Penn State is putting together, it is the Buckeyes who currently lead the nation in recruiting according to the recruiting rankings. But it is still encouraging to know an incoming Penn state player is already showing some confidence in what Penn State could potentially do moving forward.

