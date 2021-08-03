Penn State commit says a national championship is coming in the next 3-4 years

As we know before every season, there are people that make those bold predictions about who is going to win the championship or who is the MVP of the league. And considering the momentum Penn State seems to have been building with the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class, it is easy to get caught up in the rising expectations for the program.

This week, Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton would make a bold prediction that Penn State will win the national championship in the next three to four years. That is a rather bold prediction to make, but it’s also one that will be music to the ears of many Penn State fans salivating over the thought of seeing the Nittany Lions celebrate a national title.

Dennis-Sutton shared his championship prediction on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Just so y’all know now, Penn State will be winning a National championship within the next 3-4 years. 8/1/21 — Dani Dennis-Sutton (@DaniDennis302) August 1, 2021

The last time that Penn State won the college football national championship was in 1987 when they defeated Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. It was the second national championship in program history, although Penn State’s 1994 undefeated team was recognized as the national champion by the New York Times. But that was before the era of the BCS and the College Football Playoff, so the 1994 season is still just a fun “what if” debate with Nebraska fans.

Penn State has taken part in the New Years Six bowl games which consist of the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. Penn State defeated Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

Penn State has not taken part in the College Football Playoff to have a shot at the national championship & could this be the year that they can break that streak.

Penn State won the Big Ten Championship in 2016 by defeating Wisconsin.

