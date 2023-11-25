Penn State commit Messiah Mickens offered by USC for 2026

Trinity Camp Hill (Pennsylvania) running back and cornerback Messiah Mickens took to social media to announce he received an offer from USC. Mickens is currently committed to Penn State for the class of 2026.

247Sports has Messiah Mickens ranked as the 30th-best recruit in the country in the class of 2026, and the best player coming out of Pennsylvania in the 2026 cycle. On3 has him listed as the 25th-best national prospect, and the outlet also has him as the top recruit in the state of Pennsylvania in the class of 2026.

Mickens boasts an impressive offer list (16 schools) that includes powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Texas A&M. With his exceptional skills on both offense and defense, Mickens has already made a significant impact as a high school sophomore.

Mickens accounted for an impressive total of 1,161 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, demonstrating his playmaking ability and scoring prowess. Defensively, Mickens proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with as a linebacker. He made over 25 tackles, collected 4 interceptions, and forced one fumble.

“The upside for him …. he could be one of the best to ever do it from this area,” said head coach Jordan Hill, who was a former Penn State star. “Not even this area. Just … maybe the best to ever do it.”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire