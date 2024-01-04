Penn State commit Cooper Cousins is impressing at All-American Bowl

Now that Penn State’s 2023-24 season is officially over, it’s time to turn the page and get ready for the upcoming year as new players are entering the program after graduations and departures of others.

Some might argue that looking ahead is the best thing the Nittany Lions can do after a dud to end their year against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl that might have raised more questions and concerns than answering them.

One thing Penn State will have to do next season is replace some departures on their offensive line.

While they have some talent waiting who might be able to step in and immediately become impact players, one incoming offensive lineman who might get a look at being a freshman starter is Cooper Cousins.

The class of 2024 commit was the first person to decided he wanted to play at Penn State out of his class and had a huge impact on getting other players to follow him to Happy Valley.

Even if Cousins doesn’t become a starter his first year on campus, it seems like the Nittany Lions have landed a good one based on what is coming out of the All-American Bowl.

Charles Power of On3 had high praise for the Penn State commit after Day 2 of the event, saying, “Through two days, Cooper Cousins has looked like the top interior offensive lineman at All-American Bowl practices. He continued to look strong throughout Day 2, winning the majority of his reps.”

On3’s industry rankings have the 6’6″ 325 pound prospect as the 113th best player in his class and the No. 4 interior offensive lineman.

What makes him so special and how does he project going forward?

“He carries his weight very well and is an easy mover. Cousins has flashed good hand placement to go with his advanced physical traits. Once he latches onto a defensive lineman, the rep is typically over. The readymade size also allows for unique positional versatility. It’s not inconceivable to see him playing multiple spots along the offensive front in State College. The future Nittany Lion looks like one of the more ready-to-play offensive linemen in San Antonio,” writes Power.

That’s a great sign for the Nittany Lions who have struggled fielding an elite offensive line during James Franklin’s tenure that can compete with the top teams across the Big Ten.

As more talent enters into the conference, Penn State will have to continue focusing on offensive line recruiting and development.

Having Cousins in the program is a great step moving forward as he continues to show his elite traits.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire