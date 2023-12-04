Penn State can make college football history in the Peach Bowl

When Penn State faces Ole Miss in this year’s Peach Bowl, the Nittany Lions will have a chance to make some unique college football history. If Penn State wins the Peach Bowl, it will become the first school in college football history to record a win in each game that makes up the New Years Six.

Penn State has at least one all-time victory in five of the New Years Six bowl games; the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and the Sugar Bowl. The only one of the New Years Six bowl games Penn State has never played in is the Peach Bowl, which means this is Penn State’s first chance to finally get the Peach Bowl win under their belts.

Penn State recorded its second Rose Bowl victory in program history last season with a win over Pac-12 champion Utah. Penn State also won the Rose Bowl in 1995 at the end of the 1994 season.

Penn State is 7-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl with its most recent victory coming in the 2017 season against Washington and most famous victory coming in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl against Miami for the national championship, Penn State’s second national title.

Penn State’s first national championship came in the 1982 Sugar Bowl against Georgia. Penn State is just 1-3 all-time in the Sugar Bowl. If you know your Penn State history, then you already know all about those three losses, especially in the 1979 Sugar Bowl.

Penn State won the Orange Bowl in the 2005 season with a triple overtime thriller against ACC champion Florida State. Penn State also won the Orange Bowl in the 1969, 1970, and 1974 seasons.

Penn State is 3-0-1 all-time in the Cotton Bowl with victories in the 1972, 1975, and 2019 seasons. Penn State tied SMU in the 1948 Cotton Bowl at the end of the 1947 season.

Penn State will face Ole Miss in this year’s Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN. Penn State opened as a 3.5-point favorite in the game according to FanDuel.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire