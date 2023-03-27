Penn State coaching target Rodney Terry to be offered Texas job

It was reported that Rodney Terry was a target of the athletic department to become the next head coach at Penn State.

Terry took over as the interim coach of Texas after Chris Beard was dismissed from his job during the season. Under Terry, the Longhorns finished the season with a 29-9 record, winners of the Big 12 Conference Tournament and the first Elite 8 appearance for the program since 2008.

Despite the success during the season, Texas hadn’t removed the interim tag, prompting questions if they would extend the job to Terry. It seems now that the administration is expected to officially offer the job.

If a deal can be reached quickly, Texas could announce Terry as the head coach as early as Tuesday according to 247Sports. There hasn’t been anything reported about the expected length of the contract, but it would be surprising if Terry didn’t become the next head coach of the Longhorns after the successful season.

BREAKING: Rodney Terry, who led #Texas to a Big 12 tourney title and Elite 8 after taking over for dismissed head coach Chris Beard, will be offered the #Longhorns’ head-coaching position, a high-level university source told @Horns247 Sunday night.https://t.co/gDFFmDEAWC — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) March 27, 2023

With one of Penn State’s rumored targets now seemingly off the market, we’ll see where the athletic department will turn to find their next head coach.

They are reportedly meeting with current VCU coach Mike Rhoades to offer him the job. Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May has also been a rumored name, although talks with him won’t come until after the Owls play their Final Four game.

