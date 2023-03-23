Penn State coaching search could be looking at Texas’ interim coach

Penn State’s basketball season came to an end with a loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Shortly after that, the Nittany Lions lost their head coach, Micah Shrewsberry, to another job opportunity at Notre Dame. But could the Longhorns figure into how Penn State moves forward? According to one report from Austin American-Statesman reporter Kirk Bohls, the Nittany Lions could be interested in Texa interim head coach Rodney Terry.

As reported by Bohls, Penn State and Cal are two schools who may have an interest in Texas’ interim coach.

Terry took over the program after Texas fired Chris Beard following a domestic violence arrest. Terry took Texas to a Big 12 championship and earned a two-seed in the NCAA tournament, and of course most recently advanced to the Sweet 16 with a victory over Penn State.

One would think Terry would now be in an ideal spot to remain the head coach of the Longhorns. But if for whatever reason Texas opts to go in another direction despite the success under Terry this season, then it would make sense for Penn State to have an interest in Terry. Terry has coached a pair of conference champions with Texas and Fresno State and was named the Sporting News Coach of the Year for 2023.

Penn State athletics director Pat Kraft released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming the school is underway with a coaching search to name a new head coach for the men’s basketball program, and the search has probably been going on a little longer than visible as the dread of losing Shrewsberry to Notre Dame had been lingering since the end of the tournament run for the program.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire