Penn State coaches want more consistency, better blocking from wide receivers

Sep. 28—Penn State coach James Franklin and assistant coach Marques Hagans are not satisfied with how the wide receivers have played during a 4-0 start.

Both of them want them to be more consistent. Franklin spoke in general terms, but Hagans was specific Thursday. He wants the guys in his position group to block more effectively to help the Nittany Lions become more explosive in the running game.

"We have to do a better job of being more physical and finishing on the perimeter," Hagans said. "A lot of times when the big runs happen, it's not only the O-line and tight ends doing their jobs, but receivers finishing their jobs on the outside."

Penn State running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have not had a run of at least 20 yards so far. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula and third-team running back Trey Potts have one apiece.

Last year, Singleton had six runs of 20 or more yards in the first four games and Allen had one.

"We have some very special running backs," Hagans said. "They deserve to be one-on-one with defenders so they can make guys miss or run them over. That's when the big plays come.

"We have to continue to not only be active, but to finish on the perimeter so those big plays can happen."

With opponents designing defenses to take away big plays, the Lions have had seven completions of at least 20 yards, compared to 17 through four games last season. Penn State's longest completion last week in a 31-0 rout of Iowa was Pribula's 16-yard completion to Potts in the fourth quarter.

"There are some things that obviously haven't lined up in that department," Hagans said. "We're finding ways to win games these first few weeks. As long as we stay true to the process, those opportunities will come. When they present themselves, we have to make plays."

Penn State (2-0 Big Ten, 4-0) might have more opportunities for explosive plays against Northwestern (1-1, 2-2) Saturday at noon (TV-Big Ten Network) at Evanston, Ill.

The Wildcats rank last in the conference in rushing defense (184.5 yards per game) and 13th in pass efficiency defense. They allowed Minnesota four plays of at least 25 yards last week before rallying from a 21-point deficit to win 37-34 in overtime.

Two weeks ago, Duke had eight plays of at least 20 yards in a 38-14 victory over Northwestern.

"We have to win our one-on-one battles when opportunities come," Hagans said about the receivers. "We have to create separation and get open, make plays and make guys miss."

KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads Penn State with 21 receptions for 286 yards and three touchdowns, but no other wide receiver has more than Trey Wallace's 10 catches for 98 yards.

Wallace saw limited action last week against Iowa and did not play the week before at Illinois.

Dante Cephas, a transfer from Kent State, and Omari Evans, who enjoyed a strong performance in camp, have not been a large part of the offense.

Wallace and Evans have been dealing with undisclosed injuries.

"They're getting better at a lot of the fundamental things we've asked them to work on," Hagans said. "With them, it's continuing to play as much as possible. The more they're on the field, the more they'll grow."

The 6-0, 193-pound Cephas was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference pick at Kent State, where he caught 130 passes for 1,984 yards and 12 touchdowns the last two seasons. So far, he has five catches for 82 yards with the Lions.

"Dante's best football is ahead of him," Hagans said. "As funny as it sounds, he's starting to settle in and find his way. The offense is starting to slow down for him. He's starting to grasp things better. Now he can focus more on playing as opposed to thinking.

"We're going to need him moving forward. I'm excited about who he can be."

Franklin would like to see the wide receivers gain more yards after the catch. He would like someone to emerge from the pack behind Lambert-Smith and Wallace.

"We've got about five guys who we think can play," he said, "and have shown some good things in games and in practice, but we just need (them) to be more consistent. We've got to keep growing and getting better in that area."