Penn State coaches' plan to limit Olu Fashanu's snaps is smart [opinion]

Sep. 13—Olu Fashanu didn't play in any Penn State football games in 2020 and saw limited action in 2021 before he suddenly emerged last year as a potential first-round draft pick.

Fashanu spent most of last Saturday doing what he did as a freshman and sophomore, and that's standing on the sideline. He played less than a half in the Nittany Lions' 63-7 romp past Delaware at Beaver Stadium.

It's all part of the plan to protect Fashanu's health and to get younger offensive linemen more game snaps.

"It's something the coaching staff initiated," Fashanu said Wednesday. "It was more toward the point of getting the young guys like J'ven Williams, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh a lot more reps. We saw the success of Drew Shelton last year (as a freshman).

"Just being able to get reps as young as they are, it's a very, very important part of their development. They (Penn State coach James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein) just had a conversation with me, and I was completely fine with it."

It's a smart move by Franklin and Trautwein. The 6-6, 319-pound Fashanu has been projected to be taken in the first 10 selections in the 2024 NFL draft. He's already on the radar of general managers and scouts, so the Lions don't need to showcase him.

Protecting him and his draft prospects by limiting his snaps also protects Penn State's chances of keeping its best offensive lineman available throughout the season.

A year ago, Fashanu made a rapid ascent up draft boards after making his first career start at left tackle in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas to end the 2021 season. He seemingly came out of nowhere in September and October before he sustained an undisclosed injury that kept him out the rest of the season.

Shelton, the Downingtown West product, replaced Fashanu and performed well in five games, not only boosting his own career but the Lions' depth on the offensive line.

"Drew Shelton has been great as you can see by how he's performing," Fashanu said. "He's super dedicated to his craft. He practices really hard. You see it pay off in the games."

Williams, the former Wyomissing star, saw his first action in the third quarter against Delaware, along with Donkoh and Onoh. All three true freshmen received at least four stars from the recruiting outlets.

"I think they did great," Fashanu said. "If I'm being completely honest, when I was a freshman I was nowhere nearly as talented or as developed as they are. As an older guy, to see them go out there and dominate play as freshmen was a really good thing to see.

"Clearly our offensive line has a very bright future."

Fashanu, on the other hand, was a three-star prospect who didn't get that opportunity early in his college career. He knows how valuable playing time can be for a young player at any position, especially on the line.

"It's really good for them to get those game reps," he said, "because they're a lot different than practice, just being in an environment and a stadium full of people. I think it's going to be really beneficial for them and their development."

Getting the freshmen ready to play in case of injuries is vital. Penn State spent the second half of last season starting three offensive linemen who began the season as reserves — Hunter Nourzad, Bryce Effner and Shelton.

"It's really not that difficult to watch because when I'm off the field and replaced by Drew, JB (Nelson) or J'ven at left tackle, there's not a dropoff," Fashanu said. "Everyone on the line is still performing at a really high level. Being able to watch the other guys from the sideline and see them dominate is still a really good feeling."

Franklin and Trautwein limited Fashanu during spring practice and kept him out of the Blue-White Game. They've also limited his practice repetitions since the start of preseason camp, which makes sense in multiple ways.

Fashanu, however, might have to play a full game at Illinois in Penn State's Big Ten opener Saturday at noon (TV-FOX).

"We wanted to get him out as early as we could (against Delaware)," Franklin said, "and we were able to do that. It's all what the game dictates. (We hope we can) win, put really good tape out there and show everyone what a phenomenal player he is.

"He's the best offensive lineman in college football."