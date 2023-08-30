Penn State coach James Franklin all but says Drew Allar will start at quarterback

Aug. 29—Penn State football coach James Franklin again declined Tuesday to name a starting quarterback, but he and two of his best players all but said that it will be Drew Allar.

"He's been really, really good," Franklin said about Allar. "His decision-making has been good. His completion percentage has been really good. ... I thought he had a great camp. All his numbers were really good.

"I think Drew's had a good camp and a camp that's given him and the coaches and his teammates a bunch of confidence."

Count on Allar making his first career start when the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions open against West Virginia Saturday night at 7:30 (TV-NBC) at Beaver Stadium.

Franklin said the 6-5, 246-pound sophomore didn't throw his first interception in preseason camp until the 13th or 14th practice against Penn State's vaunted defense.

"That's valuable in terms of evaluating the quarterbacks," Franklin said, "especially with the type of defense we're going against every single day and the style of defense we play.

"You have to compete for every completion. Every completion is a contested catch. It's good for our receivers. It's good for our quarterbacks."

Lions cornerback Kalen King, a preseason All-American who had three interceptions last season, emphasized how Allar protected the football the last four weeks.

"I think he threw maybe one or two picks in the whole camp," King said. "I think those two were in the back end of camp. He started off camp protecting the ball like crazy. He wasn't doing anything to damage the offense. He was making the right choices and making smart moves.

"Knowing that my quarterback is gonna take care of the ball and he's not gonna be careless with it means a lot. It's hard on me in practice because I'm always trying to get the ball. ... I'm looking forward to Drew, man. He's gonna be a good one."

Left tackle Olu Fashanu, another preseason All-American, was asked if Allar made a play that impressed him.

"One play kind of stood out to me," Fashanu said. "It was at the end of practice. We had a two-minute drill. And he completely just ... I don't even know how to describe it. He placed it perfectly in the hands of one of our receivers in the middle of the field. And that receiver didn't really have the best separation.

"But the type of ball that Drew threw literally just threaded the needle. That's a type of play that really makes you excited to block for a guy like that."

King was asked the same question and also struggled to describe the play Allar made that left an impression on him.

"It might have been a dig route or a crossing route, like a quick crosser," King said. "He sidearmed it outside the tackle, almost. It hit the receiver right in stride. ... He reached around the tackle and flung it in there. That was crazy. That's probably the craziest throw I saw Drew make."

Franklin was asked specifically whether he was ready to name Allar, the highest-rated quarterback he has recruited, as the starter over classmate Beau Pribula, the 6-2, 206-pound former Central York star.

"Beau's had a really good camp," Franklin said. "I'm not making any announcements at this time. I do think it's been good competition. Not only has Beau done some nice things, he brings an element that maybe Drew doesn't have.

"Sometimes as a running quarterback like Trace (former Penn State star Trace McSorley) was and like Beau is, sometimes those things are hard to evaluate in practice. It's not like he's out there making people miss and breaking tackles, which is his style. He really reminds me of a bigger Trace."

Franklin later was asked if there are advantages to not naming a starting quarterback, especially with younger players involved, or if he and the coaches hadn't decided on one yet.

"No, we got a pretty good idea of who we're starting, pretty much everywhere," he said. "Most of the depth chart and roster is set. More times than not, we try not to put that information out there because I don't necessarily see the value in it.

"For me, the most important thing is the guys in our locker room, whether it's from a leadership or a chemistry standpoint. We got that. All the other stuff out there in the universe (perhaps gambling), I don't think it's a huge factor for us. That's why we don't do it."