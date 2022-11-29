Penn State at Clemson men’s basketball: TV and live stream info for ACC-Big Ten Challenge

For the first time this season, Penn State men’s basketball will be dealt with a true road challenge. How fitting that it will come in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge against a team it has never beaten in the conference-vs-conference series. Penn State visits Clemson on Tuesday night, the second night of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Nittany Lions and Tigers come into the matchup about as even as you can be as far as the stats can suggest.

While Penn State owns an all-time winning record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, it is just 0-4 in the four meetings it has played against Clemson in the challenge. If head coach Micah Shrewsberry is going to buck that trend, his program will certainly have to earn it. Clemson is a good team with guard Chase Hunter capable of giving Penn State’s defense some problems.

Clemson’s two losses this season have come against South Carolina and another Big Ten team, Iowa. The loss to South Carolina may be of some note for Penn State as the Gamecocks recently went 0-3 in the Charleston Classic, where Penn State missed them entirely while finishing in third place in the weekend tournament recently. South Carolina lost to two teams beaten by Penn State, Colorado State and Furman. If the transitive property works in college basketball, that should bode well for the Nittany Lions.

Unfortunately, the transitive property really only works in math and not on the court. So Penn State will have to go out and earn a win with their game.

Here is how to catch this non-conference matchup live.

How to watch on TV or live stream

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

ESPN BPI Outlook

David Yeazell-USA TODAY

While the gameday odds suggest Tuesday night’s game should be a close contest, the ESPN Basketball Power Index is leaning much heavier in favor of the home team in this one. According to ESPN’s BPI numbers, Clemson has a 63.1% chance of winning on its home court, making the Nittany Lions the biggest underdog they have been so far this season.

Story continues

This is Penn State’s first true road game of the season, and the Tigers have already proven to be a solid team so far this season despite having two losses to South Carolina and Iowa (by a combined five points).

Last Game: Penn State makes Thanksgiving leftovers of Lafayette

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing off the Charleston Classic with a victory in the third-place game against Colorado State last weekend, Penn State was back in action on Friday evening in the Bryce Jordan Center against Lafayette. [autotag]Jalen Pickett[/autotag] and [autotag]Seth Lundy[/autotag] led the way as the Nittany Lions outpaced the visiting Leopards in the first half and continued to stay ahead of the in-state opponent in the second half for a 70-57 victory. With the win, Penn State remained perfect at home in the Bryce Jordan Center

Other Big Ten teams in action on Tuesday

It’s a big night of Big Ten teams in action as the ACC-Big Ten Challenge continues with its second night of games. The ACC won both of the matchups on Monday night with Pitt dominating at Northwestern (87-58) and Virginia Tech defending its home court against Minnesota (67-57). That puts the Big Ten in an 0-2 hole against the ACC as the second night of action gets underway.

Here are the matchups on the table for Tuesday evening.

Maryland at Louisville, 7:00 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9:00 p.m., ESPN2

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9:00 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Here is the full ACC-Big Ten Challenge schedule.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire