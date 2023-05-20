Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot recruiting profile: Ethan Grunkemeyer
Penn State has plenty of youth on its side when it comes to the quarterback position. One of the newest pieces of the quarterback grouping in Happy Valley in the Class of 2024 is Ethan Grunkemeyer, a three-star recruit out of Ohio who committed to the Nittany Lions in May 2023.
Grunkemeyer joined a recruiting class that was already sitting with a top 10 ranking in the nation in late May, and he did so likely knowing he was not going to be asked to take on a major leading role for the offense by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich any time too soon. Penn State has Drew Allar being broken in as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and likely that will be the case for 2024, and perhaps 2025. If that is the case, then the three-star commit will have two seasons working as a backup learning how the system works and better preparing his body for being a potential successor to Allar down the line in a few years.
Here is a snapshot profile look at Ethan Grunkemeyer.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
15
25
Rivals
3
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
–
13
23
247 Composite
3
575
20
37
Vitals
Hometown
Lewis Center, OH
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-2
190
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on April 20, 2023
Unofficial visit on
Committed to Penn State on May 20, 2023.
Offers
Penn State
Austin Peay
Bowling Green
Buffalo
Central Michigan
Cincinnati
Columbia
Indiana
Kent State
Liberty
Marshall
Miami Ohio
Middle Tennessee State
Minnesota
Film
After a great conversation with @Coach_Yurcich I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Penn State University!! @coachjfranklin @DannyOBrienQB @OHSBravesFB @CoachBart11 @AllenTrieu @MickWalker247 @SWiltfong247 @OhioPrepsRivals @Mark__Porter @adamgorney @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/zuudc83Jvs
— Ethan Grunkemeyer (@e_grunkemeyer) April 21, 2023
'24 QB @e_grunkemeyer with a little zip on the short throw today at the Under Armor Camp💪
Ethan has exploded this summer on the recruiting trail receiving offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Indiana, Cincinnati, and many others!@TheUCReport @OHSBravesFB pic.twitter.com/k9H4j5shKd
— Nick McGrail (@nick_mcgrail270) May 7, 2023
Thanks coach! https://t.co/yn6n8SGLrv
— Ethan Grunkemeyer (@e_grunkemeyer) May 10, 2023
Two of the best arms in the national 2024 QB class slinging it around on a blustery Sunday afternoon…Olentangy QB Ethan Grunkemeyer and Hoban QB JacQai Long 🎯#QBX🎯💪🌪 pic.twitter.com/wCOeBTifcP
— Brad Maendler (@BradMaendler) May 15, 2023
100% committed!! Happy Valley, I’m home📍#WeAre🦁 @coachjfranklin @Coach_Yurcich @DannyOBrienQB pic.twitter.com/kNAk28JQ4l
— Ethan Grunkemeyer (@e_grunkemeyer) May 20, 2023