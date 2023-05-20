Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot recruiting profile: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

Penn State has plenty of youth on its side when it comes to the quarterback position. One of the newest pieces of the quarterback grouping in Happy Valley in the Class of 2024 is Ethan Grunkemeyer, a three-star recruit out of Ohio who committed to the Nittany Lions in May 2023.

Grunkemeyer joined a recruiting class that was already sitting with a top 10 ranking in the nation in late May, and he did so likely knowing he was not going to be asked to take on a major leading role for the offense by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich any time too soon. Penn State has Drew Allar being broken in as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and likely that will be the case for 2024, and perhaps 2025. If that is the case, then the three-star commit will have two seasons working as a backup learning how the system works and better preparing his body for being a potential successor to Allar down the line in a few years.

Here is a snapshot profile look at Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

15

25

Rivals

3

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

13

23

247 Composite

3

575

20

37

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lewis Center, OH

Projected Position

Quarterback

Height

6-2

Weight

190

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 20, 2023

  • Unofficial visit on

  • Committed to Penn State on May 20, 2023.

Offers

Film

Twitter

 

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire