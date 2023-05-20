Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot recruiting profile: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Penn State has plenty of youth on its side when it comes to the quarterback position. One of the newest pieces of the quarterback grouping in Happy Valley in the Class of 2024 is Ethan Grunkemeyer, a three-star recruit out of Ohio who committed to the Nittany Lions in May 2023.

Grunkemeyer joined a recruiting class that was already sitting with a top 10 ranking in the nation in late May, and he did so likely knowing he was not going to be asked to take on a major leading role for the offense by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich any time too soon. Penn State has Drew Allar being broken in as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and likely that will be the case for 2024, and perhaps 2025. If that is the case, then the three-star commit will have two seasons working as a backup learning how the system works and better preparing his body for being a potential successor to Allar down the line in a few years.

Here is a snapshot profile look at Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 15 25 Rivals 3 – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 13 23 247 Composite 3 575 20 37

Vitals

Hometown Lewis Center, OH Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-2 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 20, 2023

Unofficial visit on

Committed to Penn State on May 20, 2023.

Offers

Film

Twitter

'24 QB @e_grunkemeyer with a little zip on the short throw today at the Under Armor Camp💪 Ethan has exploded this summer on the recruiting trail receiving offers from Penn State, Minnesota, Indiana, Cincinnati, and many others!@TheUCReport @OHSBravesFB pic.twitter.com/k9H4j5shKd — Nick McGrail (@nick_mcgrail270) May 7, 2023

Two of the best arms in the national 2024 QB class slinging it around on a blustery Sunday afternoon…Olentangy QB Ethan Grunkemeyer and Hoban QB JacQai Long 🎯#QBX🎯💪🌪 pic.twitter.com/wCOeBTifcP — Brad Maendler (@BradMaendler) May 15, 2023

