Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot profile: CB Jon Mitchell

Kevin McGuire
·1 min read

Penn State made an effort to continue bringing in talented cornerbacks for the future of the defensive backfield in the Class of 2024. The addition of Jon Mithcell out of Jacksonville was a significant recruiting victory to help that cause for the Nittany Lions.

Mitchell committed to Penn State at the beginning of April 2023 while making a visit to the campus with a high school teammate also on Penn State’s radar, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter. Mitchell committed to Penn State over a large number of offers, including many from Power 5 programs in and outside of the Big Ten. Mitchell was the sixth commitment for Penn State’s Class of 2024 at the time of his commitment.

Here is a snapshot look at Mitchell’s recruiting profile.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

208

31

19

Rivals

3

88

57

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

61

9

8

247 Composite

4

197

30

17

 

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville, FL

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

177

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on September 14, 2022

  • Visits Penn State weekend of March 31, 2023

  • Committed on April 1, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

