Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot profile: CB Jon Mitchell
Penn State made an effort to continue bringing in talented cornerbacks for the future of the defensive backfield in the Class of 2024. The addition of Jon Mithcell out of Jacksonville was a significant recruiting victory to help that cause for the Nittany Lions.
Mitchell committed to Penn State at the beginning of April 2023 while making a visit to the campus with a high school teammate also on Penn State’s radar, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter. Mitchell committed to Penn State over a large number of offers, including many from Power 5 programs in and outside of the Big Ten. Mitchell was the sixth commitment for Penn State’s Class of 2024 at the time of his commitment.
Here is a snapshot look at Mitchell’s recruiting profile.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
208
31
19
Rivals
3
–
88
57
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
61
9
8
247 Composite
4
197
30
17
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville, FL
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
177
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on September 14, 2022
Visits Penn State weekend of March 31, 2023
Committed on April 1, 2023
Offers
Arkansas State
Cincinnati
Duke
FIU
Florida Atlantic
Florida State
Georgia Southern
Georgia Tech
Indiana
Iowa State
Jackson State
Kansas
Louisville
Maryland
Miami
Mississippi State
Missouri
Northwestern
Ole Miss
Pittsburgh
UAB
UCF
USF
Vanderbilt
Film
#AGTG I’m Blessed to receive an Offer from The Pennsylvania State University💙🤍@PennStateFball @Coach_Elby @CoachTerryPSU @coachjfranklin @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @Andrew_Ivins @Mandarin_HS_FB @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/G5XijxzLBJ
— Jon Mitchell ⁵ (@LM5jon) September 15, 2022
#WeAre🦁 pic.twitter.com/md8WIyrpZs
— Jon Mitchell ⁵ (@LM5jon) April 1, 2023
#WeAre🦁 pic.twitter.com/vLoJRa7xJH
— Jon Mitchell ⁵ (@LM5jon) April 1, 2023