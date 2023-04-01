Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot profile: CB Jon Mitchell

Penn State made an effort to continue bringing in talented cornerbacks for the future of the defensive backfield in the Class of 2024. The addition of Jon Mithcell out of Jacksonville was a significant recruiting victory to help that cause for the Nittany Lions.

Mitchell committed to Penn State at the beginning of April 2023 while making a visit to the campus with a high school teammate also on Penn State’s radar, Antoine Belgrave-Shorter. Mitchell committed to Penn State over a large number of offers, including many from Power 5 programs in and outside of the Big Ten. Mitchell was the sixth commitment for Penn State’s Class of 2024 at the time of his commitment.

Here is a snapshot look at Mitchell’s recruiting profile.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 208 31 19 Rivals 3 – 88 57 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 61 9 8 247 Composite 4 197 30 17

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, FL Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 177 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on September 14, 2022

Visits Penn State weekend of March 31, 2023

Committed on April 1, 2023

Offers

Penn State

Alabama

Arkansas State

Auburn

Cincinnati

Duke

FIU

Florida Atlantic

Florida State

Georgia Southern

Georgia Tech

Indiana

Iowa State

Jackson State

Kansas

Louisville

LSU

Maryland

Miami

Michigan

Michigan State

Mississippi State

Missouri

Northwestern

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

Rutgers

Tennessee

UAB

UCF

USC

USF

Vanderbilt

Wisconsin

Film

Twitter

