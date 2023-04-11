Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Kevin McGuire
Penn State made a point early on in the Class of 2024 recruiting cycle to address the depth at the cornerback position, and the early results nabbed a pair of teammates out of Jacksonville, Florida. Less than two weeks after securing a verbal commitment from Jon Mithcell, Penn State added a commitment from three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter to add to the recruiting success for the Class of 2024.

Belgrave-Shorter was Penn State’s second commitment in the recruiting cycle out of Florida, naturally joining Mithcell in that effort to establish a bit of a Florida pipeline, as James Franklin has attempted to build since taking on the role of head coach. Knowing how rich the state of Florida is with football talent, Penn State has made strides in recruiting down south, and Belgrave-Martin is the latest product of that overall recruiting mission.

Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of Belgrave-Martin.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

74

48

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

3

620

86

61

247 Composite

3

616

87

53

Vitals

Hometown

Jacksonville, FL

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-0

Weight

180

Class

2024

Recruitment

Offers

  • Penn State

  • Duke

  • Indiana

  • Iowa State

  • Jackson State

  • Kentucky

  • Maryland

  • Miami

  • Michigan State

  • Missouri

  • Ole Miss

  • Pittsburgh

  • South Carolina

  • Tulane

  • UCF

  • UNLV

  • Wisconsin

Film

Twitter

