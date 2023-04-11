Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Penn State made a point early on in the Class of 2024 recruiting cycle to address the depth at the cornerback position, and the early results nabbed a pair of teammates out of Jacksonville, Florida. Less than two weeks after securing a verbal commitment from Jon Mithcell, Penn State added a commitment from three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter to add to the recruiting success for the Class of 2024.

Belgrave-Shorter was Penn State’s second commitment in the recruiting cycle out of Florida, naturally joining Mithcell in that effort to establish a bit of a Florida pipeline, as James Franklin has attempted to build since taking on the role of head coach. Knowing how rich the state of Florida is with football talent, Penn State has made strides in recruiting down south, and Belgrave-Martin is the latest product of that overall recruiting mission.

Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of Belgrave-Martin.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 74 48 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 620 86 61 247 Composite 3 616 87 53

Vitals

Hometown Jacksonville, FL Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-0 Weight 180 Class 2024

Recruitment

Unofficial visit on October 22, 2022

Offered on January 17, 2023

Unofficial visit on April 1, 2023

Commits to Penn State on April 10, 2023

Official visit scheduled for June 9, 2023

Offers

Penn State

Duke

Indiana

Iowa State

Jackson State

Kentucky

Maryland

Miami

Michigan State

Missouri

Ole Miss

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Tulane

UCF

UNLV

Wisconsin

