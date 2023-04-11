Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
Penn State made a point early on in the Class of 2024 recruiting cycle to address the depth at the cornerback position, and the early results nabbed a pair of teammates out of Jacksonville, Florida. Less than two weeks after securing a verbal commitment from Jon Mithcell, Penn State added a commitment from three-star cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter to add to the recruiting success for the Class of 2024.
Belgrave-Shorter was Penn State’s second commitment in the recruiting cycle out of Florida, naturally joining Mithcell in that effort to establish a bit of a Florida pipeline, as James Franklin has attempted to build since taking on the role of head coach. Knowing how rich the state of Florida is with football talent, Penn State has made strides in recruiting down south, and Belgrave-Martin is the latest product of that overall recruiting mission.
Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of Belgrave-Martin.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
74
48
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
3
620
86
61
247 Composite
3
616
87
53
Vitals
Hometown
Jacksonville, FL
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-0
Weight
180
Class
2024
Recruitment
Unofficial visit on October 22, 2022
Offered on January 17, 2023
Unofficial visit on April 1, 2023
Official visit scheduled for June 9, 2023
Offers
Penn State
Duke
Indiana
Iowa State
Jackson State
Kentucky
Maryland
Miami
Missouri
Ole Miss
Pittsburgh
South Carolina
Tulane
UCF
UNLV
Film
COMMITTED🦁🦁 @coachjfranklin @Hayesfawcett3 #WEARE pic.twitter.com/3ZAMPrMCsa
— Antoine “AJ” Belgrave-Shorter🃏 (@ohthatsaj3) April 10, 2023
Great few days at penn state, LOVED IT!🦁@coachjfranklin @CoachTerryPSU @Coach_Elby pic.twitter.com/JYMOxWtpyA
— Antoine “AJ” Belgrave-Shorter🃏 (@ohthatsaj3) April 2, 2023
#AGTG Penn State offered!!🦁🤍 @CoachTerryPSU @PennStateFball @RyanSnyderOn3 @Andrew_Ivins @TheFYFQuarter @Mandarin_HS_FB @MohrRecruiting @RWrightRivals @adamgorney @24k7v7 pic.twitter.com/9ps3gloein
— Antoine “AJ” Belgrave-Shorter🃏 (@ohthatsaj3) January 16, 2023
Thank you for an awesome time!! @PennStateFball @calebtyler_psu @CoachTerryPSU @TheFYFQuarter pic.twitter.com/DuI9gcW9iD
— Antoine “AJ” Belgrave-Shorter🃏 (@ohthatsaj3) October 24, 2022