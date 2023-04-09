Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Four-star athlete Quinton Martin

Penn State lured in one of its biggest commitments in the Class of 2024 a week before the 2023 Blue-White Game when it secured the verbal commitment of the top player in the state of Pennsylvania. Penn State’s latest effort to keep PA’s best in PA led to the commitment of four-star athlete Quinton Martin, who is likely to be used as a running back but has experience at multiple defensive positions as well.

The addition of Martin gives Penn State yet another top player in Pennsylvania, following in the footsteps of past top players in the state like offensive lineman J'ven Williams and running back Nick Singleton. Martin is close friends with another key recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024, linebacker Anthony Speca.

Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of Martin, a truly prized recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 48 1 4 Rivals 4 37 1 2 ESPN 4 27 1 3 On3 Recruiting 4 99 1 4 247 Composite 4 30 1 3

Vitals

Hometown Belle Vernon, PA Projected Position Running back Height 6′-2″ Weight 200 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 1, 2021.

Unofficial visit on July 31, 2021, for Lasch Bash

Unofficial visit on September 11, 2021

Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021

Attends Penn State junior day on January 15, 2022

Visited by James Franklin on January 19, 2022

Unofficial visit on October 29, 2022

Commits to Penn State on April 7, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

ICYMI: @RivalsFriedman and @aspeca6 discussed his commitment to #PennState & more including trying to bring more elite #WPIAL talent with him. “Quinton Martin literally been my best friend since the 5th grade. I'm going to try hard to get him.” 🔗: https://t.co/Yxs2WttJUc pic.twitter.com/XznPBwA0dg — DylanCallaghanCroley (@RivalsDylanCC) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire