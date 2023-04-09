Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Four-star athlete Quinton Martin
Penn State lured in one of its biggest commitments in the Class of 2024 a week before the 2023 Blue-White Game when it secured the verbal commitment of the top player in the state of Pennsylvania. Penn State’s latest effort to keep PA’s best in PA led to the commitment of four-star athlete Quinton Martin, who is likely to be used as a running back but has experience at multiple defensive positions as well.
The addition of Martin gives Penn State yet another top player in Pennsylvania, following in the footsteps of past top players in the state like offensive lineman J'ven Williams and running back Nick Singleton. Martin is close friends with another key recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024, linebacker Anthony Speca.
Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of Martin, a truly prized recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
48
1
4
Rivals
4
37
1
2
ESPN
4
27
1
3
On3 Recruiting
4
99
1
4
247 Composite
4
30
1
3
Vitals
Hometown
Belle Vernon, PA
Projected Position
Running back
Height
6′-2″
Weight
200
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on April 1, 2021.
Unofficial visit on July 31, 2021, for Lasch Bash
Unofficial visit on September 11, 2021
Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021
Attends Penn State junior day on January 15, 2022
Visited by James Franklin on January 19, 2022
Unofficial visit on October 29, 2022
Commits to Penn State on April 7, 2023
Offers
Penn State
Florida State
Kentucky
Miami
Pittsburgh
Syracuse
Virginia Tech
West Virginia
Film
1000% COMMITED ! 🦁💙@Hayesfawcett3 @BVAFootball @210ths @PSULawnBoyz pic.twitter.com/bh2rULHED0
— Quinton Martin (@Quintonanthony_) April 7, 2023
5⭐️ @Team_Quinton can hoop too 👀
Averaging 17 pts & 13 rbs #KDKAHoops #GoNextLevel #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/QVSRrBwJYm
— 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) February 3, 2023
Penn State fans lets make sure my guy @Team_Quinton knows where home is‼️‼️‼️‼️@PennStateRivals @psufballdaily @PSURecruitTalk @cousins_cooper pic.twitter.com/h37xDZ0t1O
— Anthony Speca (@aspeca6) January 18, 2023
ICYMI: @RivalsFriedman and @aspeca6 discussed his commitment to #PennState & more including trying to bring more elite #WPIAL talent with him.
“Quinton Martin literally been my best friend since the 5th grade. I'm going to try hard to get him.”
🔗: https://t.co/Yxs2WttJUc pic.twitter.com/XznPBwA0dg
— DylanCallaghanCroley (@RivalsDylanCC) January 17, 2023
Dear lord… Thank you. 🙏🏾@BenTenuta @247Sports @RivalsFriedman @210ths pic.twitter.com/jhw3ebBg36
— Quinton Martin (@Quintonanthony_) January 12, 2023