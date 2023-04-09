Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: Four-star athlete Quinton Martin

Kevin McGuire
Penn State lured in one of its biggest commitments in the Class of 2024 a week before the 2023 Blue-White Game when it secured the verbal commitment of the top player in the state of Pennsylvania. Penn State’s latest effort to keep PA’s best in PA led to the commitment of four-star athlete Quinton Martin, who is likely to be used as a running back but has experience at multiple defensive positions as well.

The addition of Martin gives Penn State yet another top player in Pennsylvania, following in the footsteps of past top players in the state like offensive lineman J'ven Williams and running back Nick Singleton. Martin is close friends with another key recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024, linebacker Anthony Speca.

Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of Martin, a truly prized recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2024.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

48

1

4

Rivals

4

37

1

2

ESPN

4

27

1

3

On3 Recruiting

4

99

1

4

247 Composite

4

30

1

3

Vitals

Hometown

Belle Vernon, PA

Projected Position

Running back

Height

6′-2″

Weight

200

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on April 1, 2021.

  • Unofficial visit on July 31, 2021, for Lasch Bash

  • Unofficial visit on September 11, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021

  • Attends Penn State junior day on January 15, 2022

  • Visited by James Franklin on January 19, 2022

  • Unofficial visit on October 29, 2022

  • Commits to Penn State on April 7, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

