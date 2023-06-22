A Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: WR Tyseer Denmark
Penn State’s Class of 2024 is once again shaping up to be among the best in the country. The Nittany Lions already continue to work hard to keep the best players in the state of Pennsylvania close to home, and that effort continued with a flip of a four-star wide receiver who had been committed to Oregon.
Here is a look at Penn State’s top wide receiver target from Pennsylvania, Tyseer Denmark.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
5
63
Rivals
4
175
4
29
ESPN
4
184
3
20
On3 Recruiting
4
229
4
41
247 Composite
4
227
3
33
Vitals
Hometown
Philadelphia, PA
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
5-10
185
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on February 15, 2021
Campus visit on April 23, 2021
Attends Penn State football camp on June 25, 2021
Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021
Penn State makes top 12 on July 22, 2022
Commits to Oregon on November 24, 2022
Decommits from Oregon on June 17, 2023
Commits to Penn State on June 21, 2023
Offers
Bowling Green
Miami
Old Dominion
Syracuse
Film
5555% committed🤍💙🦁🦁🦁🦁@RivalsFriedman @Hayesfawcett3 @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/hOt37KfuVa
— tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) June 21, 2023