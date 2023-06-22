A Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: WR Tyseer Denmark

Penn State’s Class of 2024 is once again shaping up to be among the best in the country. The Nittany Lions already continue to work hard to keep the best players in the state of Pennsylvania close to home, and that effort continued with a flip of a four-star wide receiver who had been committed to Oregon.

Here is a look at Penn State’s top wide receiver target from Pennsylvania, Tyseer Denmark.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 5 63 Rivals 4 175 4 29 ESPN 4 184 3 20 On3 Recruiting 4 229 4 41 247 Composite 4 227 3 33

Vitals

Hometown Philadelphia, PA Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-10 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on February 15, 2021

Campus visit on April 23, 2021

Attends Penn State football camp on June 25, 2021

Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021

Penn State makes top 12 on July 22, 2022

Commits to Oregon on November 24, 2022

Decommits from Oregon on June 17, 2023

Commits to Penn State on June 21, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

