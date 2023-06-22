A Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting profile: WR Tyseer Denmark

Penn State’s Class of 2024 is once again shaping up to be among the best in the country. The Nittany Lions already continue to work hard to keep the best players in the state of Pennsylvania close to home, and that effort continued with a flip of a four-star wide receiver who had been committed to Oregon.

Here is a look at Penn State’s top wide receiver target from Pennsylvania, Tyseer Denmark.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

5

63

Rivals

4

175

4

29

ESPN

4

184

3

20

On3 Recruiting

4

229

4

41

247 Composite

4

227

3

33

 

Vitals

Hometown

Philadelphia, PA

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

5-10

Weight

185

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 15, 2021

  • Campus visit on April 23, 2021

  • Attends Penn State football camp on June 25, 2021

  • Unofficial visit on September 18, 2021

  • Penn State makes top 12 on July 22, 2022

  • Commits to Oregon on November 24, 2022

  • Decommits from Oregon on June 17, 2023

  • Commits to Penn State on June 21, 2023

Offers

Film

Twitter

