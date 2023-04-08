Penn State’s Class of 2024 ranking boosted with latest four-star commitment

Penn State may have gotten off to a relatively slower start in putting together its Class of 2024 foundation, but the Nittany Lions are rocking and rolling in mid-April. With its most recent commitment of the top player in Pennsylvania, running back Quinton Martin, Penn State’s national recruiting ranking continues to be trending upward.

Penn State’s current Class of 2024 team ranking falls in the top 10 in the nation according to 247Sports and Rivals. The updated class rankings using 247Sports’ composite rankings have Penn State at ninth overall. Rivals ranks Penn State a couple of spots higher at seventh overall.

On3 ranks Penn State slightly outside its top 10. According to the updated On3 team rankings, Penn State is ranked 12th in the nation.

No matter which recruiting outlet’s rankings you want to go by, Penn State is still putting together another high-quality recruiting class in 2024 the way things are going. But it is also worth noting Penn State still has the third-best recruiting class among Big Ten teams on each class ranking.

Michigan and Ohio State are each ranked ahead of Penn State in the various Class of 2024 rankings. The Wolverines have the highest-ranked class in the Big Ten according to 247Sports and Rivals, but Ohio State comes out ahead of the Big Ten schools with On3’s rankings.

Penn State’s addition of a commitment from Martin on Friday evening gives Penn State its top recruiting target in the Class of 2024, at least within the state of Pennsylvania. Martin is the top-rated recruit in Pennsylvania across all recruiting outlets, and he is considered a top 100 player by most of those outlets as well. Martin is the sixth four-star player in the current recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Martin is also the fourth player ranked in the top 10 in Pennsylvania to commit to Penn State. He joins offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, linebacker Anthony Specca, and cornerback Kenneth Woseley. Offensive tackle Kevin Haywood, of Royersford, is a possible future commit for Penn State as well, which would be another top 10 player in the state to join the Nittany Lions. Only two players in the top 10 of Pennsylvania have committed elsewhere with wide receiver Tyseer Denmark (Oregon) and offensive lineman Peter Jones (Notre Dame) opting to go elsewhere.

