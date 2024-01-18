Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star OT Cooper Cousins brings starting potential as a freshman

As National Signing Day approaches in early February, let’s break down the longest-tenured Penn State commit Cooper Cousins.

Cousins committed to the Nittany Lions almost two years ago to the day on January 29th, 2022. The Erie, PA native is a consensus 4-star recruit who shined at the recent All-American Bowl and might be in line for a starting tackle position after the departure of Olu Fashanu to the NFL.

Not only is Cousins a behemoth of a man at 6-foot-6, 323 pounds, but for a kid his size, he is very athletic. James Franklin raved about his future player, especially his versatility along the offensive line.

“Coop’s kind of an unusual guy, right?” Franklin said. “I think, first of all, I think he can play all five positions. You don’t usually see a 6-foot-6, 320-pound guy play center. I think that’s unusual.”

Considering depth across the roster, an offensive lineman who can play all five positions is huge. Franklin even alluded to the fact that Cousins’ rankings were possibly impacted by many recruiting sites listing him as an interior lineman despite his natural positional being tackle.

Based on Franklin’s high praise for Cousins and his performance in the All-American Bowl, it sure sounds like he’ll have an opportunity to produce right away.

Here is a look at Penn State Class of 2024 commit Cooper Cousins.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 122 2 2 Rivals 4 213 5 12 ESPN 4 110 2 12 On3 Recruiting 4 110 3 5 247 Composite 4 109 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Erie, PA Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6′-6″ Weight 323 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offers

Penn State

Kentucky

Pittsburgh

Toledo

Film

Twitter

Two future Nittany Lions going at it here as Penn State commit Cooper Cousins stones Joey Palko at LT. pic.twitter.com/dFeCxIEZ1x — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) June 24, 2023

