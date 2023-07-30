Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Three-star OT Eagan Boyer adds more OL depth
Penn State added to its offensive line support system with the addition of Eagan Boyer in the Class of 2024. The North Carolina native had a number of offers to weigh but he committed to Penn State to join the effort in strengthening the depth of the offensive line through recruiting.
Boyer will bring good size to the offensive line and will benefit from having a little extra time to be fully groomed for a key role on the offensive line in the coming years. He is one of four offensive tackles in Penn State’s Class of 2024 as the Nittany Lions coaching staff really hammers home the importance of beefing up the line in recent recruiting cycles.
Here is a snapshot look at Boyer in Penn State’s Class of 2024.
Vitals
Hometown
Cornelius, NC
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-7
Weight
250
Class
2024
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
16
34
Rivals
3
–
12
47
ESPN
3
–
19
64
On3 Recruiting
3
–
11
29
247 Composite
3
654
20
50
Recruitment
Offers
Charlotte
Duke
East Carolina
Liberty
Marshall
Maryland
Old Dominion
UNLV
Wake Forest
Film
💯% Committed ⚪️🔵 #WEARE @coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB @PennStateFball @HoughFB @finisholacademy @UltAthlete @enduresports pic.twitter.com/5X0MaPvIyb
— Eagan Boyer (@BoyerEagan) April 25, 2023
#WEARE @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/bY3DzCf6WH
— Eagan Boyer (@BoyerEagan) May 13, 2023
Had a great visit to State College this weekend! @PennStateFball @CoachTrautFB @chrismahon_ @HoughFB @finisholacademy #weare pic.twitter.com/hoeKClHI8s
— Eagan Boyer (@BoyerEagan) April 4, 2023