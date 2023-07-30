Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Three-star OT Eagan Boyer adds more OL depth

Penn State added to its offensive line support system with the addition of Eagan Boyer in the Class of 2024. The North Carolina native had a number of offers to weigh but he committed to Penn State to join the effort in strengthening the depth of the offensive line through recruiting.

Boyer will bring good size to the offensive line and will benefit from having a little extra time to be fully groomed for a key role on the offensive line in the coming years. He is one of four offensive tackles in Penn State’s Class of 2024 as the Nittany Lions coaching staff really hammers home the importance of beefing up the line in recent recruiting cycles.

Here is a snapshot look at Boyer in Penn State’s Class of 2024.

Vitals

Hometown Cornelius, NC Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-7 Weight 250 Class 2024

Rating

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 16 34 Rivals 3 – 12 47 ESPN 3 – 19 64 On3 Recruiting 3 – 11 29 247 Composite 3 654 20 50

Recruitment

Offers

Film

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire